Slow Burn Theatre Company Opens Season With INTO THE WOODS

When the late Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim invited audiences to go with him Into the Woods, they found it populated with characters uprooted from childhood fairy tales in a forest deeply shaded by adult longings, disappointments, trials, tragedies and a few hard-won triumphs.

Audiences and critics alike responded with the original 1988 Broadway blockbuster bringing home Tony Awards for Sondheim's score and James Lapine's book. Proving its timeless appeal, a new production in 2002 won the Tony for “Best Revival of a Musical.”

Into the Woods will open Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2023/2024 Season in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presented by American National Bank from Saturday, October 14 through Sunday, October 29.

This modern classic weaves together a fantastical fairytale of mystery and enchantment with a euphoric score creating a sophisticated musical. The story follows the Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's spell, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

The cast features Ben Liebert and Melissa Whitworth as the baker and his wife and Carbonell-winning actress Jeni Hacker as the witch. They are joined by Carbonell winners Elizabeth Dimon, Jinon Deeb and Patti Gardner along with Aaron Atkinson, Mikayla Cohen. Kimmi Johnson. Matthew Korinko, Stephen Fala, Luis Pablo Garcia. Michael Materdomini, Ralph Meitzler, Kristi Rose Mills, Sergi Robles, Katherine Stenzel and Giselle Watts.

Director Patrick Fitzwater heads a creative team that includes Music Director James Mablin, Scenic Designer Kelly Tighe, Costume Designer Rick Peña, Lighting Designer Clifford Spulock and Assistant Lighting Designer Stevie Bleich. The production team includes Production Stage Manager John Murdock, Assistant Stage Manager Sam Kronhaus and Technical Director Timothy S. Dickey.

Performance times vary with the company also offering an open captioned performance on Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m. in which spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action occurs on stage. The open captioned performances of Slow Burn Theatre productions this season are generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Into the Woods was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Performance times vary.

Slow Burn Theatre's 2023/2024 Season continues with Disney's The Little Mermaid (Dec. 16-31), Sister Act (Feb. 3-18), The Prom (March 23-April 7) and The SpongeBob Musical (June 8-23).

Major support for the Slow Burn Theatre Company is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

