Singing In South Beach: The College Audition's Conservatory Heads to Miami in 2021

After two successful years in Central Florida, The College Audition Conservatory, a musical theatre college audition preparation workshop created by Tim Evanicki, is trading its theme-park spotted destination for palm trees, ocean waves, and world-class beaches. The Conservatory is moving to Miami Beach for the Summer of 2021! This week-long intensive covers everything from choosing the right colleges, preparing your audition material, headshots and resumes, and even parent workshops in financial aid, staying organized, and guiding your student through the process. That's right! The students aren't the only ones in the spotlight, as there are also workshops and masterclasses for the parents! Offerings for parents include workshops that help the parents be better prepared to assist their students as well as get them the tools they need for their own journey. With Q&A sessions with past The College Audition Alumni, workshops with faculty, this intensive is just as invaluable for parents!

Hosted from July 11th to the 19th in the Summer 2021, this event doubles as both an educational experience and a tropical summer getawayHeld at the historic and beautiful Fontainebleau Miami Beach , the dazzling views of the ocean and timeless South Beach architecture are just the tip of the iceberg. The Conservatory is chock-full of experiences to better prepare students for the road ahead, Conservatory offers masterclasses, workshops, mock auditions, and informational sessions all hosted by college faculty from the top musical theatre programs in the country. As a special treat, students will also take part in a celebrity master class hosted by one of Broadway's biggest names! While this year's faculty will be announced soon, past instructors have included Daniel Spector (New York University Tisch), Kaitlin Hopkins (Texas State University), Jane Lanier (Roosevelt University), Rick Edinger (Carnegie Mellon University), Mark Madama (University of Michigan) and Broadway actor and director Michael Arden ("Once On This Island"), just to name a few; giving your students information and learning from some of the best in the business.

On top of workshops, the students are also allowed to have fun and explore Miami through a multitude of exciting events. From the chance to sing at a live-streamed piano bar event from the infamous Fontaine Ballroom at the Fontainebleau, unlimited beach access, exciting color war competitions, to a wide selection of delicious dining experiences, this week has it all. Plus, to top the week off, there will be a closing dance and dinner celebration aboard the Biscayne Lady, a 3 story, 111ft, $5M Private Yacht for students, faculty, staff, as well as conservatory alumni!

To attend Conservatory 2021, there is an audition process requiring video of students with monologue, song, and optional dance. Fees for the intensive include hotels, meals, workshops, and masterclasses, with additional prices for one-on-one offerings. For more information on the application process, event schedules, registration fees, as well as scholarship opportunities visit the website https://thecollegeaudition.com/conservatory.

