Singer/Songwriter Martin Sexton To Headline At Old School Square Pavilion, May 27

Live music is back and local jazz/pop fans are ready to party as singer-songwriter Martin Sexton brings his unique combination of American rock and blue-eyed soul to Old School Square Pavilion on Thursday, May 27, at 8 pm.

The safely pod-centric and socially distanced concert is being produced at Old School Square by T-Presents, House of Parnes, and MusicWorks. Each pod is like a private box that can comfortably accommodate up to four people, with prices starting at $120 per pod. The exclusive VIP Pod ($280) includes four seats and a table, bar service through the app Noble, and the very best views of the stage.

About Martin Sexton:

Widely considered a "musician's musician," Sexton started as a street performer in Boston before winning the Artist of the Year Award in 1994 from the National Academy of Songwriters. He has released nearly a dozen albums, including among others Black Sheep (1996), The American (1998), Wonder Bar (2000), Seeds (2007), Sugarcoating (2010) and Mixtape of the Open Road (2015), a musical cross-country trip, blazing through all territories of style, a charm bracelet of 12 gems all strung together with the golden thread of what Rolling Stone calls a "soul marinated voice that can easily be compared to the likes of a young Steve Winwood or Van Morrison."

The New York Times praised Sexton for his unpretentious ability "to amplify the sound of the ordinary heart," while Billboard calls him "the real thing, people, a star with potential to permanently affect the musical landscape and keep us entertained for years to come." Dave Matthews says Sexton is "one of my favorite singers and songwriters," and John Mayer gushes, "I may just quit my job and go follow Martin and make a fuss everywhere I go, just to make sure that people don't go their lives without hearing this man sing to them."

Tickets for Martin Sexton can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.