Showtime Hit FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE Comes To Kravis Stage April 22- 23

Fresh on the heels of their third hit SHOWTIME special, FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE today announced a spring 2022 U.S. touring including a stop in West Palm Beach at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on April 22-23. Tickets are on sale now at Kravis.org or by calling (561) 832-7469.

FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE is a show straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women who have seen it all. They have a lot to say, and they say it hysterically!

"I created this show to give opportunities for women over 50. For far too long, being of a 'certain age' has been considered the end of a career. I'm helping to change that," explains creator Carole Montgomery.

FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE premiered on SHOWTIME in 2019. The special was the highest-rated premiere standup show for the network, and made history as the first special to feature six female comedians over the age of 50. It was followed by two more hit specials in 2020 and 2022. The spring tour will star comedians Carole Montgomery, Leighann Lord, MONIQUE MARVEZ and Julia Scotti.

Carole Montgomery (CREATOR & COMEDIAN) - With over two dozen television credits to her name, Carole is a respected veteran of the standup comedy scene nationwide. In addition to her numerous television appearances, Carole has headlined clubs and colleges across the USA and starred in two different Las Vegas production shows. In her ten years as a Las Vegas star, it is estimated that she has been seen by over 5 million audience members.

Leighann Lord (COMEDIAN) - Leighann's stand-up is frequently heard on XM-Sirius Satellite Radio and appeared on many stand-up comedy shows including Girls Night Out (Lifetime), The Original Def Comedy All Star Jam (HBO), Premium Blend (Comedy Central). She has been featured in the NYC Underground Comedy Festivals around the world.

MONIQUE MARVEZ (COMEDIAN) - Monique has spent 25 years at the forefront of changing media and culture, with three diverse SHOWTIME Specials and a lauded appearance on HBOMax's HA Festival, now streaming. Recent credits include: Barry Diller, NBC Universal & Dick Wolf Productions, commercials, voice over work, and her one-woman Edmonton Fringe Festival show.

Julia Scotti (COMEDIAN) - Julia continues to break down barriers in show business, proving that age is not just a number, it's an asset. She currently stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, Julia Scotti: Funny that Way, and remains a fan favorite of America's Got Talent audiences around the world after appearing on the show three times.

The upcoming U.S. tour is produced by Carole Montgomery and Tony Award winning GFOUR Productions, whose recent productions include THE INHERITANCE and AMERICAN BUFFALO on Broadway, and the beloved international sensation MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL now celebrating its 21st year on tour.

FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE will perform at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Friday, April 22 (7:30pm) and Saturday, April 23 (1:30pm and 7:30pm). For tickets, visit the Official Kravis Center Website at kravis.org or call (561) 832-7469.