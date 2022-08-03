Shake-a-Leg Miami Celebrates Career Day With Miami's Fire-Rescue And Police-Unit Personnel

Shake-A-Leg Miami (SALM), South Florida's award-winning non-proﬁt organization dedicated to helping children and adults with disabilities find independence, celebrates career day Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 9 to 11 am.

Career day is a tradition for SALM campers of all ages each summer to explore multiple career opportunities and paths for employment. This fun-filled yet informative event includes participation by various City of Miami officials and municipal department representative such as Miami Fire-Rescue, Miami Police Department, the Marine Patrol Detail, the Community Motorcycle Patrol, and others.

Through this event, kids of all disabilities get to interact and learn about future opportunities directly from the professionals themselves.

SALM Career day contributes to the organization's goal of breaking barriers and helping young campers believe they can do and be anything they dream of if they believe in themselves.

Partnering with the City of Miami, SALM helps disabled children, military veterans, and families embrace their special light and ﬁnd their inner strength through unique, inclusive water sports programming. With a ﬂeet of 20 boats, over 11 sailboats, 40 kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards, the facility serves over 8,000 people annually. SALM offers a summer program for children to spend their days on the island and they learn about marine and island environments through hands-on art and science activities.

Located on the historic Coast Guard campus in Coconut Grove, Shake-A-Leg Miami is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping children and adults with disabilities ﬁnd independence on the water. Since 1990, Shake-A-Leg Miami, through the power of sailing and watersports, is the premier global community for people with disabilities, their families, and members of all ages and abilities to have fun, be inspired, develop friendships, and launch dreams.

For more information, call 305-858-5550 or visit www.shakealegmiami.org. Shake-a-Leg Miami is based at 2620 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133.