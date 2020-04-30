Seminole Theatre Will Host an Online Open Mic Night Tonight, April 30

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Seminole Theatre will host an online open mic live stream tonight, April 30th!

The theatre is bringing the community together for a night of virtual entertainment featuring two local headliners - Ricky Valido and AJ Gaytan & Southern Stampede.

Tune in on Facebook to watch the talent perform!

During the Facebook live performance, Seminole will be taking donations to help support the theatre and local artists.

To watch, visit facebook.com/seminoletheatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You