Sarah Beth McCaffrey Named Chair of Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony
McCaffrey has supported the organization's education and outreach programs since joining in 2018.
Sarah Beth McCaffrey will serve as Chair of the Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony's Executive Committee for the 2026-2027 season. Young Friends is an active group of young professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s who have an appreciation for classical music and are committed to supporting Palm Beach Symphony's impactful education and outreach programs.
McCaffrey has been a Young Friends member since 2018 and joined the Executive Committee in 2021. She helps build the Young Friends community by recruiting new members, supporting the Symphony's instrument donation drive by collecting previously owned instruments and securing donations from local businesses for raffle prizes at Young Friends events.
“I've made deep, lasting friendships through Young Friends and I want to create that connection for others,” McCaffrey said. “A rich cultural life helped shape me, and I care deeply about cultivating that environment here for the next generation.”
A classically trained violinist from a family of musicians, McCaffrey played in school and regional youth orchestras in the Philadelphia area. She continued private violin study at Vanderbilt University while studying neuroscience, ultimately earning a PhD in neuroscience from the University of Arizona. She brought her scientific background to a commercial role at a Bay Area neurotechnology startup and rose to lead its sales organization. After the company was acquired by Bruker, she became Senior Director of Commercial Operations in its neurotechnology division.
“Sarah is an extremely talented, intelligent, accomplished and generous young professional. I am excited for her to step into this leadership position within Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony so she can make an even greater impact than she already has,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “Young Friends cultivates the next generation of Palm Beach Symphony supporters.” McCaffrey mentors exceptional high school students through Path to College and participates in career development initiatives at local scientific institutions. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband and one-year-old son.
Membership in Young Friends includes access to invitation-only social events, such as a happy hour reception on October 28 at Meat Market in Palm Beach, special rate for single tickets to concerts, advance single ticket ordering, early access to purchase a discounted gala ticket and more. Additionally, Executive Members receive access to a VIP area with a complimentary glass of champagne at Masterworks Series Concerts, Masterworks Series Concert subscription at a special rate and invitation to Executive VIP events.
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