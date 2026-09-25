Sarah Beth McCaffrey Named Chair of Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony

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Sarah Beth McCaffrey will serve as Chair of the Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony's Executive Committee for the 2026-2027 season. Young Friends is an active group of young professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s who have an appreciation for classical music and are committed to supporting Palm Beach Symphony's impactful education and outreach programs.

McCaffrey has been a Young Friends member since 2018 and joined the Executive Committee in 2021. She helps build the Young Friends community by recruiting new members, supporting the Symphony's instrument donation drive by collecting previously owned instruments and securing donations from local businesses for raffle prizes at Young Friends events.

“I've made deep, lasting friendships through Young Friends and I want to create that connection for others,” McCaffrey said. “A rich cultural life helped shape me, and I care deeply about cultivating that environment here for the next generation.”

A classically trained violinist from a family of musicians, McCaffrey played in school and regional youth orchestras in the Philadelphia area. She continued private violin study at Vanderbilt University while studying neuroscience, ultimately earning a PhD in neuroscience from the University of Arizona. She brought her scientific background to a commercial role at a Bay Area neurotechnology startup and rose to lead its sales organization. After the company was acquired by Bruker, she became Senior Director of Commercial Operations in its neurotechnology division.

“Sarah is an extremely talented, intelligent, accomplished and generous young professional. I am excited for her to step into this leadership position within Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony so she can make an even greater impact than she already has,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “Young Friends cultivates the next generation of Palm Beach Symphony supporters.” McCaffrey mentors exceptional high school students through Path to College and participates in career development initiatives at local scientific institutions. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband and one-year-old son.

Membership in Young Friends includes access to invitation-only social events, such as a happy hour reception on October 28 at Meat Market in Palm Beach, special rate for single tickets to concerts, advance single ticket ordering, early access to purchase a discounted gala ticket and more. Additionally, Executive Members receive access to a VIP area with a complimentary glass of champagne at Masterworks Series Concerts, Masterworks Series Concert subscription at a special rate and invitation to Executive VIP events.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 41 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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