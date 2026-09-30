SPOOKY SYMPHONY to Headline Moss Center's Halloween Celebration

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’Tis the season for frightful fun! On Friday, October 23, 2026, at 6 p.m., the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center invites families to its festive annual event, Halloween 2026 Featuring the Spooky Symphony. This highly anticipated celebration is filled with activities for all ages – including a Halloween Dance Party and candy giveaways – and features hauntingly beautiful performances by the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony combined. This unique engagement is sponsored by The Children’s Trust, in partnership with the Moss Center. Tickets for this free event will be available on October 9.

The Spooky Symphony will be presented twice as two 45-minute kid-friendly performances on the Main Stage, the first at 7 p.m. and a repeat performance at 8:30 p.m. The program features seasonal arrangements, including a thrilling lineup of music from movies and video games for everyone from young audiences to the young at heart. A supersized side-by-side orchestra will delight audiences with music that is mysterious, magical, and downright spooky. The program includes music from favorite film franchises Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, Pokémon GO, Beetlejuice, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The music is accompanied by vivid imagery on a giant screen to maximize the spine-tingling fun.

In the Black Box Theater, Miami Children’s Museum will host a Halloween Dance Party featuring a series of interactive activities for young guests, including Learn a Dance! from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 8 to 8:30 p.m.; a Children’s Costume Parade from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and two DJ Dance Parties from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.

In the Lab Theater, guests can enjoy a series of dance performances throughout the evening, with Mater Bay Academy’s Rayettes performing at 6:15 and 6:45 p.m., Adrenaline Dance Company at 7:15 and 7:45 p.m., and South Dade Senior High’s Sapphires Dance Team at 8:15 and 8:45 p.m. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.

﻿On the Back Lawn, families can enjoy an outdoor screening of Monsters, Inc. from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In addition, the Classroom will offer Halloween coloring activities from 6 to 9 p.m. Candy giveaways occur throughout the event while supplies last.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 15 Hrs 53 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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