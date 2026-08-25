CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd at Moss Center

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The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center invites the audience to immerse themselves in an evening of Southern rock with Classic Albums Live: Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd,” on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Classic Albums Live faithfully recreates the landmark recording, note-for-note and cut-for-cut, delivering an authentic concert experience that celebrates the artistry and energy of the original album. Fans will lose themselves in timeless anthems – including “Tuesday's Gone,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and the epic “Free Bird” – performed with extraordinary precision and passion.

Featuring the powerhouse musicians of Classic Albums Live, including lead guitarist and vocalist Shain Allen Honkonen, the production captures the spirit of the Jacksonville collective, tinged with the soulful storytelling of the legendary record.

Released in 1973, “Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd' is a quintessential masterpiece of Southern rock that exploded onto the scene, peaking at 27 on the Billboard 200 and establishing Lynyrd Skynyrd as an institution all their own. The band's meteoric rise came to an abrupt end with the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and vocalist Cassie Gaines. Following the accident, the group did not perform for ten years. Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Classic Albums Live, founded by Craig Martin in 2003, is famous for their uncanny recreations of rock and roll’s most celebrated albums. Touring across North America and the UK, the masters of their craft perform more than 200 shows each year, delighting fans of all ages and tastes. This Classic Albums Live show marks the third in the Moss Center’s lineup of fan favorites, such as “Eagles: Their Greatest Hits” in July and Guns N' Roses: “Appetite for Destruction” in August.

Classic Albums Live: Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd” is recommended for ages 13 and older. Ticket prices range from $45 to $55. VIP tickets are available for $65 and include table seating and complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink.

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