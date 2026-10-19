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SPOOKY SYMPHONY Headlines Moss Center's Annual Halloween Celebration

The Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony will combine for kid-friendly performances at Miami's Moss Center.

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SPOOKY SYMPHONY Headlines Moss Center's Annual Halloween Celebration

On Friday, October 23, 2026, at 6 p.m., the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will host its annual event, Halloween 2026 Featuring the Spooky Symphony. This celebration is filled with activities for all ages, including a Halloween Dance Party and candy giveaways, and features performances by the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony combined. 

The Spooky Symphony will be presented twice as two 45-minute kid-friendly performances on the Main Stage, the first at 7 p.m. and a repeat performance at 8:30 p.m. The program features seasonal arrangements, including a thrilling lineup of music from movies and video games for everyone from young audiences to the young at heart. A supersized side-by-side orchestra will delight audiences with music that is mysterious, magical, and downright spooky. The program includes music from favorite film franchises Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, Pokémon GO, Beetlejuice, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The music is accompanied by vivid imagery on a giant screen to maximize the spine-tingling fun.

In the Black Box Theater, Miami Children’s Museum will host a Halloween Dance Party featuring a series of interactive activities for young guests, including Learn a Dance! from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 8 to 8:30 p.m.; a Children’s Costume Parade from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and two DJ Dance Parties from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.

In the Lab Theater, guests can enjoy a series of dance performances throughout the evening, with Mater Bay Academy’s Rayettes performing at 6:15 and 6:45 p.m., Adrenaline Dance Company at 7:15 and 7:45 p.m., and South Dade Senior High’s Sapphires Dance Team at 8:15 and 8:45 p.m. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.

﻿On the Back Lawn, families can enjoy an outdoor screening of Monsters, Inc. from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In addition, the Classroom will offer Halloween coloring activities from 6 to 9 p.m. Candy giveaways occur throughout the event while supplies last.

Tickets for Halloween at The Moss Center Featuring the Spooky Symphony are free. Admission to all parts of the Halloween event, including the Spooky Symphony performances, is general admission and first-come, first-served. 

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