SILENT TEARS: THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Will Come to the Duncan Theatre

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The Art of Humanity, an organization dedicated to 'transforming hate into hope' and combatting antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and bigotry through the transformative power of the arts and education, will present Silent Tears: The Last Yiddish Tango for two performances only at Lake Worth's Duncan Theatre on November 12th.

Canada's world-renowned Payadora Tango Ensemble will perform this award-winning concert which features songs based on the poetry, testimonies, and writings of women who were victims – and survivors – of Holocaust atrocities. Set to music in the style of Polish tangos from the 1930s - the popular music of the era – the songs tell the stories of unimaginable loss, resilience and survival. Silent Tears also includes a number of works based on Holocaust survivor Molly Applebaum's diary and memoir, Buried Words. As a child, she was buried underground in a wooden box beneath a barn in occupied Poland. (Molly Applebaum is now 94 and living in Toronto.)

The Silent Tears project began when Dr. Paula David launched a poetry project to help survivors deal with long term trauma from the horrific crimes they had experienced during the Holocaust - some of which they hadn't even told their own families.

Silent Tears won the Weltmusikpreis in Germany, reached #1 on World Music Charts Europe, won the 2024 Ontario Folk Music “Album of the Year” award, and “Producers of the Year” at the 2024 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

The concert will be performed in Yiddish, with English supertitles. Carolina Simon scholar, author, educator, and founding Executive Director of The Art of Humanity will conduct a talk-back after the 11:30 am performance, and professor, author, historian Dr. Robert Watson will do the same after the 7 pm performance.

Payadora is an award-winning chamber music ensemble that performs original compositions and arrangements drawn from Argentinian and Uruguayan tango and folk traditions. Made up of players who are each musical powerhouses in their own right, this “superstar group” combines deep knowledge of tango with classical, jazz, and world music backgrounds to create something entirely new. Founded in 2013 in Toronto, the ensemble has performed sold-out concerts across Canada, the United States, South America, and Europe - from Canada's National Arts Centre to the Rudolstadt Festival in Germany, with a sold-out 2023 European tour that included a live-to-air BBC performance.

The Art of Humanity is building Silent Tears: The Last Yiddish Tango into a Palm Beach County Community Event through coordinated outreach with Jewish and non-Jewish organizations, educators, students, young professionals, Christian and interfaith communities, and the performing arts audience. Supported by community partners and cross-promotion across social media, email, print, and digital platforms, the campaign aims to bring people of different backgrounds, faiths, and generations together through Holocaust remembrance, education, music, poetry, and conversation—and a shared commitment to confronting antisemitism and hate.

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