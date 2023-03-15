Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rockin' Jake Comes to Old Town Untapped in April

The performance is on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Rockin' Jake Comes to Old Town Untapped in April

On Friday, April 7, 2023, Old Town Untapped presents one of the premier harmonica players in the country, Rockin' Jake, playing live and lively at one Pompano Beach's best outdoor concert spaces. Stop by Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCa) to meet this month's featured artist in residence, stellar dancer/choreographer Shanna Woods, and attend the opening of a multi-artist exhibition curated and installed by ArtsUnited, one of the most renowned LGBTQ arts organizations in Florida.

Enjoy craft beer, delicious food, and explore the many vendors selling unique and artistic merchandise. Old Town Untapped takes place on the first Friday of the month from 6 - 10 pm and is free for all ages to attend. May will be the last month before summer hiatus. The popular street festival happens in the heart of Downtown Pompano, near Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Rockin' Jake's original sound is a hybrid of second line, swamp funk, blues, and zydeco with influences from Paul Butterfield, Big Walter Horton, James Cotton, The Meters, WAR, J. Geils Band, Clifton Chenier, and the Fabulous Thunderbirds. Widely known as a touring juggernaut among his peers, his schedule of over 200 performances per year include clubs, concert venues, and festivals. He and his musicians play an eclectic mix, all done in their very own signature "rockin" style.

Shanna Woods is a dance artist, choreographer, and creator. She is the choreographer of the award-winning short film Brown Ballerina, and has performed nationally and internationally with Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, Jubilation Dance Ensemble, and Olujimi Dance Theatre. Woods' extensive dance studies and performances have included a wide variety, including ballet, tap, Afro-Haitian, salsa, the ring shout dances of the Congo, Senegal, and many other styles. During her residency at BaCA, she will complete a new dance work entitled UNaccepted, which explores her experiences of sifting through her past to become the mother she desires to be.

ArtsUnited is 24 years old, non-profit, all volunteer, and Florida's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and allies (LGBTQ+) visual and performing arts organization. Exhibiting creators were asked to incorporate a shade or shades of blue into their normal artistic styles. Surveys rank blue as the favorite color of more people than any other color. Two and three-dimensional works include photography, painting, pencil, sculpture, metal works and mixed media.




Radio Personality Papa Keiths PEOPLE MATTER FEST Set For March 17-18 Photo
Radio Personality Papa Keith's PEOPLE MATTER FEST Set For March 17-18
Since its inception, anywhere hip-hop went, activism was never far behind. 103.5 The Beat's host, Papa Keith, upholds this sentiment through his annual gun-violence awareness hip-hop festival, People Matter Fest [PMF].
Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben Photo
Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, said that around 120 sip-and-chat fans attended this season’s final CULTURE & COCKTAILS held on March 6 in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach. Check out photos here!
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual Gala Photo
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual Gala
This past weekend, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) raised a record $1.8 million from its annual gala, The 365 Party, reflecting the robust and continually growing support, locally and nationally, for South Florida's leading contemporary art museum.
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 Art On The Photo
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 'Art On The Plaza' Series
The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) has announced the artists selected for this season's “Art on the Plaza” series: Edison Peñafiel, LIZN'BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty), Sterling Rook and Chris Friday. Beginning in March 2023, site-specific works from a different artist will be highlighted for three months at a time, engaging and connecting the community with their unique and inspiring works of art.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The BenPhotos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
March 12, 2023

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, said that around 120 sip-and-chat fans attended this season’s final CULTURE & COCKTAILS held on March 6 in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach. Check out photos here!
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual GalaInstitute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual Gala
March 10, 2023

This past weekend, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) raised a record $1.8 million from its annual gala, The 365 Party, reflecting the robust and continually growing support, locally and nationally, for South Florida's leading contemporary art museum.
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 'Art On The Plaza' SeriesThe Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 'Art On The Plaza' Series
March 10, 2023

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) has announced the artists selected for this season's “Art on the Plaza” series: Edison Peñafiel, LIZN'BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty), Sterling Rook and Chris Friday. Beginning in March 2023, site-specific works from a different artist will be highlighted for three months at a time, engaging and connecting the community with their unique and inspiring works of art.
Rare Look at Preeminent Painter Denzil Forrester to Open at ICA Miami This AprilRare Look at Preeminent Painter Denzil Forrester to Open at ICA Miami This April
March 9, 2023

The vibrant paintings of preeminent Caribbean British artist Denzil Forrester are the subject of a major survey this April at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami).
Broadcaster Arlene Herson Will Be Honored At A Silent AuctionBroadcaster Arlene Herson Will Be Honored At A Silent Auction
March 8, 2023

Broadcaster/journalist/philanthropist Arlene Herson will be honored at a Silent Auction on March 22nd.  The event, which will take place at Boca Raton's Gallery 22, will be co-sponsored by the gallery and YI Love Jewish.  The proceeds from the auction will benefit YI Love Jewish' mission to fight antisemitism through the arts.
share