Richard Friedberg, Actor and Director at the Calusa Playhouse of Key Biscayne, Has Died

Richard Friedberg, an actor and director at the Calusa Playhouse of Key Biscayne, has died at age 80, Islander News reports.

Friedberg was born in Cleveland Ohio in 1940, and graduated from Ohio University with a major in Russian language studies. In college, he was a member of the ROTC. After college, he became a captain in the US Army in Korea and Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement.

After his service, he and his wife, Carol-Ann Rudy-Friedberg, were members of the Key Biscayne Music and Drama Club. They were married on stage in 1994 at the Calusa Playhouse.

Friedberg held many leading roles at the playhouse from 1985-1990. One of his most memorable roles was Daddy Warbucks in Annie.

Read more on Islander News.