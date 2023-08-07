Pompano Beach Cultural Center Hosts Multidisciplinary Experiential Evening

In conjunction with Finicky Pictures, Pompano Beach Arts to present Make the Leap: A Cinematic Journey of Art, Poetry, and Song.

This thrilling and thought-provoking evening of art in multiple incarnations also invites audience participation. The central concept of this project could be summed up as "telephone” for artists. Artists receive a work from a medium different than their own and then create something new inspired by that work. The project begins with Timothy Mark Davis's award-winning short film called The Leap, and continues with the contributions of poets, songwriters, visual artists, and also invites members of the audience to create their own art. This extraordinary event takes place on Monday, September 23, 2023, at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 7:30 pm. Tickets are free, but guests must register at www.pompanobeacharts.org

“We love bringing experiential works to the cultural center, and Make the Leap offers an exciting way for patrons to enjoy incredible artistic interpretations while also expressing their own creative insights, developing a unique communal bond between all participants.”

Writer and director Davis' The Leap, which won Best Film from Screenhouse Miami 2023, and Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress from 48 Hour Film Project 2021 takes a deep dive into a world in which humanity has just come to learn that they can time travel through a psychologically induced process. The artists inspired by the film's intriguing premise include poets Darius Daughtry, Ilana Jael, and Sharonda “Eccentrich” Richardson, visual artists Louiveste La Croix (“Loui V"), Manzi Liu and Leonardo Montoya, and songwriters Inez Barlatier, Alex Joyel and Patrick Monty.

“The combination of the cinematic, the theatrical, and the visual is the perfect kind of innovation for our moment and our community,” said Davis. “This live multi-disciplinary event featuring a short film screening, poetry/spoken word performances, song performances, visual art, and opportunities for audience feedback through their own creations is a new and exciting way to engage our audience.”

All ten creations will be presented live as a mosaic of artistic creations, each one distinct, but still interacting with one another because of the shared source material. The event will explore how inspiration works across disciplines with the final involvement piece supplied by the audience. Audience members will be given space and materials to create their own works of art with pencils and paper to draw or write a poem/short story of their own, playdough to sculpt something, and post-it notes to write their thoughts and feelings on and share on a public reaction board.

Additionally, a chef and baker will create hors d'oeuvres and baked goods inspired by The Leap, which will be available to attendees in the Center's lobby area.

Thanks to event sponsors including Broward County Cultural Division, Film Lauderdale, and ASFI (After School Film Institute).

He is an independent filmmaker based in South Florida. Most recently he produced the short films Konpa, which will play in competition at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, and La Vie which premiered at the 2023 Miami Film Festival. In 2021 he wrote and directed the short film The Leap for 48 Hour Film Project which garnered awards for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress. Previously he produced and co-starred in the feature film, Pompano Boy, which premiered at Heartland Film Festival and received the Best in Broward Award at Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Currently he is in post-production for his directorial feature debut titled Thank You, Places! The film is about a theatre company that tries to survive a global pandemic by making a movie. It's as though Birdman and Marriage Story had a low budget film baby. Learn more about his producing, directing, and acting work at timothymarkdavis.com.

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.