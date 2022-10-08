Pompano Beach Arts to Launch THE NEW FIFTH SUNDAYS GOSPEL SERIES This Month

Pompano Beach Arts will present the inspiring new Fifth Sundays Gospel series at Ali Cultural Arts Center. Produced and presented by Pompano Beach native Pastor George Rich, the well-known and much-respected spiritual leader of Pompano's P3 Church will be showcasing some of the best Gospel performers in South Florida. The series, which will be held on months with five Sundays, launches October 30, 2022 with The South Florida Gospel Singers, Earth Angels and Zion Sons. Tickets are $10, available at www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Gospel music resonates with so many in our community on a spiritual level, said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "And as an art form, the genre encompasses some of the finest musicians and singers in the world. We are very proud to provide a showcase for these talented artists."

Pastor Rich's deep roots in the Pompano Beach faith community endow him with a special understanding of just what is needed to put together the gospel events that will wow South Florida audiences. He said, "...one thing that has been consistent all my life is our family's strong faith in God and commitment to a local church. I believe it is the God of my faith that has allowed me to navigate through life's difficulties early on and remains my compass even today." His commitment to his neighbors and his pride as a "Pompanoian" guide his every choice when it comes to presenting quality events to the public.

Performance Schedule:

The South Florida Gospel Singers

with opening acts Earth Angels and Zion Sons

October 30, 2022, 4:30pm

The South Florida Gospel Singers were formed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1984, and originally consisted of Rev. Victor Robertson, his brother the late Rev. Frank Robertson and cousins Fred and Russell Murry. They have been blessed throughout the years to have been signed with four major label companies which have led to several great singles and album releases. South Florida Gospel Singers has touched audiences worldwide, and in turn their audiences have inspired the group to ever-higher levels of performance. Currently, South Florida Gospel singers include Rev. Victor Robertson on lead vocals, background vocals by Jeff Mack, Fred Murray, Mark "Boe" Jones(also playing bass guitar) and Aaron Reid (also playing guitar). Rounding out the ensemble are Khareem McCloud on keyboard and Andrew Fields on drums. The group signed with Disciples Fruition Music Group in November 2021 and released their latest single "U Saved Me" on May 29, 2022.

Earth Angels are a quartet of women whose love for God and passion for music have been heard and felt all over South Florida and beyond, and they have become a favorite among local and national audiences. After taking a hiatus from music, they are back blazing the gospel trails!

Zion Sons of Pahokee, FL are men with deep roots in church, and worship and praise music who have a unique, modern style as a gospel quartet that is appealing to both older and younger audiences alike.

Upcoming artists will be announced shortly.

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.