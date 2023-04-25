Pompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in Residence

Pompano Beach Arts has announced The New Group exhibition, Fin, which celebrates the achievements of the 2022/2023 Artists in Residence (AiR) at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA). The exhibition will feature works created by the artists during their 9-month residency and will open Friday June 2, 2023 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Styled like a mini-Old Town Untapped, this event will showcase the artists' work in the main gallery and will feature the popular band Girlfriend Material. Food trucks will be on site, but vendors will not be present. The exhibition will be on view until June 30, 2023. Learn more about this event and the upcoming call for new residents which will be announced April 25, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"We are so proud of the outstanding artists who participated in our newly revamped AiRs program," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Each of them brought something truly special to this initiative, sharing their unique talents and becoming part of the fabric of our arts community. We are thrilled that they utilized this opportunity to advance their careers, and we look forward to the next phase of their success."

As part of the residency, each artist was provided with a studio, allowing them to create in a dedicated space within an inspiring atmosphere. The participants advanced their public engagement skills through featured roles during Old Town Untapped events and by teaching arts workshops. The program also provided the artists with training in marketing, branding, and intellectual property rights; necessary skills to enhance their careers.

This semester's AiRs include Leonardo Montoya, Gregory Dirr, Kim Ferguson, Gerard Pastor, Shanna L. Woods, Darcy Roberts and Manzi Liu.

During Fin, guests will be able to explore the beautiful new creations of the AiRs while enjoying the high energy cover band, Girlfriend Material, who offers a wide range of genre-crossing music that will keep the party in high-gear!