he exhibition will feature works created by the artists during their 9-month residency and will open Friday June 2, 2023 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Pompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in Residence

Pompano Beach Arts has announced The New Group exhibition, Fin, which celebrates the achievements of the 2022/2023 Artists in Residence (AiR) at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA). The exhibition will feature works created by the artists during their 9-month residency and will open Friday June 2, 2023 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Styled like a mini-Old Town Untapped, this event will showcase the artists' work in the main gallery and will feature the popular band Girlfriend Material. Food trucks will be on site, but vendors will not be present. The exhibition will be on view until June 30, 2023. Learn more about this event and the upcoming call for new residents which will be announced April 25, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"We are so proud of the outstanding artists who participated in our newly revamped AiRs program," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Each of them brought something truly special to this initiative, sharing their unique talents and becoming part of the fabric of our arts community. We are thrilled that they utilized this opportunity to advance their careers, and we look forward to the next phase of their success."

As part of the residency, each artist was provided with a studio, allowing them to create in a dedicated space within an inspiring atmosphere. The participants advanced their public engagement skills through featured roles during Old Town Untapped events and by teaching arts workshops. The program also provided the artists with training in marketing, branding, and intellectual property rights; necessary skills to enhance their careers.

This semester's AiRs include Leonardo Montoya, Gregory Dirr, Kim Ferguson, Gerard Pastor, Shanna L. Woods, Darcy Roberts and Manzi Liu.

During Fin, guests will be able to explore the beautiful new creations of the AiRs while enjoying the high energy cover band, Girlfriend Material, who offers a wide range of genre-crossing music that will keep the party in high-gear!



History Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale i Photo
History Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale in June
In honor of PRIDE Month (June 2023), History Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida.” This impactful exhibit will chronicle the gay rights movement and the significant migration of LGBTQ community members to South Florida which has contributed to the success of its vibrant arts and culture, business, media, and political landscape.
Cast Set for World Premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia Photo
Cast Set for World Premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia, in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. 
Photos: Todd Murray Croons at Cafe Centro Cabaret Photo
Photos: Todd Murray Croons at Cafe Centro Cabaret
The Cafe Centro Cabaret Series produced by Sanford Fisher is winding down for the season and it’s sending its sold out  audience of ladies (and gentlemen) off with the music of movie star looking male singers filling the night air with romance. 
Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week Photo
Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week
Musical trio Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Edgar Meyer, with special guest Rakesh Chaurasia, will play together in a remarkable musical performance with improvised elements at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.

