Broward College Dance Ensemble Celebrates 10th Anniversary

This summer, the Broward College Dance Ensemble will present their 10th anniversary benefit dance concert, “Without Limit,” on Saturday, July 20, at Bailey Hall on the Broward College A. Hugh Adams Central Campus. Proceeds from this event will support scholarships and the Visual & Performing Arts (V&PA) Department at Broward College.

Marking a decade of impactful performances, this annual concert unites students and alumni from across the country to direct, choreograph, and perform in a series of inspiring and original works.

“Our Visual & Performing Arts Department has changed and saved lives over the years,” said Sabrina Talamo, professor in the V&PA Department at Broward College. “Participating students and alumni recognize the needs of the community and the need to help their classmates who may not be able to afford to continue their education. They create opportunities for themselves and their classmates.”

Audiences can expect to be captivated by more than 10 original works, showcasing the exceptional talent of more than 70 Broward College students, alumni, and members of the South Florida community.

“The dance is so expressive that the audience will feel the emotion of each movement and each work,” added Talamo. “It’s an elevated experience and performance.”

The benefit concert also serves as a reunion for alumni of the V&PA Department and provides an opportunity for community members to get involved.

“We’re excited to be able to continue hosting annual dance concerts that benefit not only our students but our dance program,” said Scott Miller, Dean of Academic Pathway Arts, Humanities & Design at Broward College. “The continued support from our community and generous donors is essential in providing the resources needed to enable students to excel both academically and artistically.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/without-limit-tickets-906085053787?aff=oddtdtcreator.

