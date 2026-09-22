Pioneer Winter Collective to Mark 10 Years With Anniversary Celebration
Pioneer Winter Collective 10th Anniversary Celebration: A Constellation of Artists & Collaborators will take place on Thursday, October 8 at Green Space Miami.
Pioneer Winter Collective will kick off its 10th anniversary with the celebration A Constellation of Artists & Collaborators on October 8 at Green Space Miami. This evening of dance, food, drinks, music, performances, poetry, and fellowship will honor PWC's wide constellation of artists and collaborators who have shaped the company's first decade. A limited number of tickets are available to the public.
Choreographer, director, and performer Pioneer Winter founded Pioneer Winter Collective in 2016 as a physically integrated (disabled and nondisabled artists) and intergenerational dance theater company that creates performances in public spaces, museums and galleries, stages, schools, and film. Over the past decade, PWC has developed a body of queer, experimental work across stages, museums, galleries, public spaces, schools, and film, while expanding who is invited to make, perform, and participate in contemporary dance.
Pioneer Winter Collective 10th Anniversary Celebration: A Constellation of Artists & Collaborators will take place on Thursday, October 8, 6:30pm at Green Space Miami.
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