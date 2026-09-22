Pioneer Winter Collective to Mark 10 Years With Anniversary Celebration

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Pioneer Winter Collective will kick off its 10th anniversary with the celebration A Constellation of Artists & Collaborators on October 8 at Green Space Miami. This evening of dance, food, drinks, music, performances, poetry, and fellowship will honor PWC's wide constellation of artists and collaborators who have shaped the company's first decade. A limited number of tickets are available to the public.

Choreographer, director, and performer Pioneer Winter founded Pioneer Winter Collective in 2016 as a physically integrated (disabled and nondisabled artists) and intergenerational dance theater company that creates performances in public spaces, museums and galleries, stages, schools, and film. Over the past decade, PWC has developed a body of queer, experimental work across stages, museums, galleries, public spaces, schools, and film, while expanding who is invited to make, perform, and participate in contemporary dance.

Pioneer Winter Collective 10th Anniversary Celebration: A Constellation of Artists & Collaborators will take place on Thursday, October 8, 6:30pm at Green Space Miami.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 17 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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