Photos: LatinUp Kicks Off Third Season On Twitch Celebrating Women In The Music Industry

LatinUp, the first Latin music channel on Twitch, returns for its third season with the best digital content in the Hispanic market to elevate Latin music, voices and culture. The big comeback on the live streaming service will take place just in time to celebrate Women's History Month as Venezuelan pop phenomenon Carmen DeLeon hit the stage for the first show of the season.

Check out photos below!



"LatinUp is a show produced by a team predominantly made up of women, and it's that same feminine energy from producers, creative directors and even our staff on stage that drives us day by day to lead the charge in creating premiere bilingual music content. That's why it's only fitting that we launch our third season on this day, to honor and applaud them for their tremendous contributions as we uplift women in the industry," says Erik Bankston, Director of Branded Entertainment at CMN and Executive Producer of LatinUp.



After producing more than 100 original shows with more than 120 guest artists, LatinUp returns for season three with programming that promises to continue captivating audiences in the digital realm and staking its dominance beyond gaming in the Twitch community, all the while uplifting rising and established artists, musicians, and producers.



The third season schedule includes:



LatinUp LIVE: Featuring exclusive live concert experiences by your favorite mainstream Latin artists. Twitch viewers interact with artists in real time between performances and during interviews. Previous episodes included performances by Guaynaa, Sech, Dalex and Myke Towers.



LatinUp VOICES: Elevating voices and highlighting culture, our host dives into the different aspects that influence rising artists in the Latin music industry. Through live interactive games, interviews and performances, the Twitch community gets a closeup look into each artist's culture, passions and mindset. Previous guests have included: Chesca, Paula Arenas, COASTCITY and Homero Gallardo.



LatinUp SESSIONS: Join up-and-coming musicians, songwriters, vocalists, and freestylers in the recording studio for intimate live performances, interviews and interactive games. The Twitch community will drive the conversation, request live music, and ultimately influence which guests return to future shows. Previous guests have included: Nezza, Coco Ramos, Thyago, and Dylan Fuentes.



Hispanic Heritage Special: A 4-hour live music festival celebrating Latin music, voices and culture with a diverse lineup of today's hottest Latin artists. Featuring talent from an assortment of genres including Urbano Latino, Pop, Tropical and Regional Mexican bringing the Twitch community together and engaging fans from all over the world. The 2021 lineup included: Lunay, Eslabon Armado, Esther Anaya and Ulices Chaides, among many others.



From its launch until now, LatinUp has accumulated almost 7 million unique views, more than 29 million minutes of streaming consumed by the audience and 9,000 subscribers exclusively on Twitch, with a community mostly based in the United States but expanding throughout Canada, Europe and Latin America.



LatinUp resumed season three on March 8, 2022 and will continue with weekly programming throughout the year on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/latinup