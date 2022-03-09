Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY

Miami New Drama has released photos from the world premiere production of When Monica Met Hillary, a new play by Winter Miller (The Public Theater's In Darfur) and directed by Margot Bordelon (Playwrights Horizons' Wives). When Monica Met Hillary opened at the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) on March 5 and will play through March 27.

Check out photos below!



The cast for When Monica Met Hillary features Kyra Kennedy (Mystic Pizza) as Monica Lewinsky, Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane at NYTW/WP) as Hillary Clinton, Mia Matthews (MND's 7 Deadly Sins) as Marcia Lewis, and Rasha Zamamiri ("The Blacklist") as Huma Abedin.



Girl meets boss. Girl falls for boss. Girl loses everything. A First Lady breaks the glass ceiling...only to find another. Monica and Hillary have never met. Until now.



You think you know the story. After all, you did hear it from the media, the news, the tabloids...but you might come to realize you don't know it at all. This story is about mothers and daughters, ambitious politicians who are devoted wives, and, yes, the men...but they don't have a say in how this story ends. Monica and Hillary have never met, never spoken to each other; but what if, years later, they did meet?



Playwright Winter Miller says, "If these two exceptionally resilient women do meet one day, I'd for sure want to be a fly on the wall. But if that never happens, this play is a boxing match between two of this and last century's most famous women on earth, well, aside from Charli D'Amelio."



"This is a show about women that were put under a tiny microscope by the media, by this country, and scrutinized to the point that stripped them of their humanity. It's a great honor to be working with brilliant artists like Winter Miller and Margot Bordelon who will make the reclaiming of this narrative resonate in the current world we live in," says Artistic Director Michel Hausmann, who commissioned the piece.



The award-winning design team features scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Yuki Nakase Link and sound design & composition by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Laura Stanczyk. Emma Iacometta serves as stage manager.



Tickets ($45 -$85) are available for purchase by visiting miaminewdrama.org or by calling (305) 674-1040.



Winner of the 2021 Drama League Award for the innovatively groundbreaking original production of 7 Deadly Sins, Miami New Drama is a bilingual professional theater company committed to the development of new work of primarily BIPOC artists, in conversation with the diverse and extraordinary city of Miami Beach, with a vision of theater as a powerful form of social engagement. Miami New Drama is the managing resident company of the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. A Wonderful World was the first production of an exciting season that includes three additional world premieres, When Monica Met Hillary, The Cuban Vote, and Papá Cuatro.



