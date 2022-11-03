Photos: First Look At Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Empire Stage

Pigs Do Fly Productions' The Savannah Sipping Society, will open on Friday, November 4th, and run through Sunday, March 20th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. See photos from the production!

Filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, The Savannah Sipping Society focuses on four unique Southern women - initially strangers, as they successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their lives. Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment - and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.

The Savannah Sipping Society is directed by Deborah Kondelik, and stars Dalia Aleman as Randa, Barbara Bonilla as Marlafaye, Janice Hamilton as Jinx, Carol Sussman as Dot, and Donna Pacheco de Castro as Cordelia.