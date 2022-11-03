Photos: First Look At Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Empire Stage
Filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, The Savannah Sipping Society focuses on four unique Southern women.
Pigs Do Fly Productions' The Savannah Sipping Society, will open on Friday, November 4th, and run through Sunday, March 20th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. See photos from the production!
Filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, The Savannah Sipping Society focuses on four unique Southern women - initially strangers, as they successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their lives. Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment - and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.
The Savannah Sipping Society is directed by Deborah Kondelik, and stars Dalia Aleman as Randa, Barbara Bonilla as Marlafaye, Janice Hamilton as Jinx, Carol Sussman as Dot, and Donna Pacheco de Castro as Cordelia.
Photo Credit: Deborah Kondelik
Janice Hamilton, Barbara Bonilla, Dalia Aleman, Carol Sussman
Barbara Bonilla, Carol Sussman, Dalia Aleman, Janice Hamilton
Dalia Aleman, Barbara Bonilla, Carol Sussman, Janice Hamilton, Donna Pacheco de Castro
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami opens it's sixth season in Miami with an exhilarating evening of dance at The Moss Center on November 12th.
Miami MoCAAD's Creative Conversation Set For November 27
November 3, 2022
The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora Immersive Art Experience Set to Kick-Off Soul Basel at Their Creative Conversation and Celebration on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Ward Rooming House in Historic Overtown from 4 pm-7 pm
CULTURE & COCKTAILS Series Launches 18th Season Next Week At The Ben In West Palm Beach
November 2, 2022
Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has announced the 18th annual season of one of its most popular series: CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben, November 2022- March 2023
Shoshana Bean Joins The Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida at Hard Rock Live Next Month
November 2, 2022
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida's sixth annual holiday performance is coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., led by Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. This year's featured guest star is Tony Award-nominee, singer and songwriter Shoshana Bean.
Second Sunday Film Series at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Returns
November 2, 2022
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, a world-class fine art museum located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, will resume Second Sunday Film Series in collaboration with David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC).