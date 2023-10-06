Philadelphia Orchestra Collaborates with Young Musicians in Miami Winter Program

Twenty-five young violinists and cellists will defy the notion of a holiday vacation to gather in Miami to polish their musical skills with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra in an elegant estate setting from December 28, 2023 through January 2, 2024 at The Philadelphia International Music Festival's "Music in the Mansion" Solo Performance Intensive.

Spaces are filling; at press time, only TWO cello spots and ELEVEN violin spots remain available.

"There's really nothing like it in the country," PIMF President and co-Founder Sandy Marcucci said proudly. "It's a specialized, intense music program much more like 'glamping' than 'camping,' where PIMF surrounds students with the best of everything to energize them to practice and perform at peak capacity. Their teachers include members of The Philadelphia Orchestra, so these future classical superstars want to make every moment with current classical superstars COUNT."

Fun facts about PIMF's Music in the Mansion program:

· Students live in a beautiful Redland mansion and enjoy gourmet-style meals every day, including daily High Tea

· The program includes four private lessons, daily workout sessions with accompanists, daily solo performance classes, evening master classes, and a week-ending Grand Finale Recital livestreamed to students' families

· Students are also REQUIRED to commit to four hours PER DAY of private practice; they all do, playing in hallways, bedrooms, the outside cabanas, the barns and even the laundry room!

· About those barns - there are numerous animals on site, including 70 (seventy!) peacocks, which are regularly serenaded by strolling young musicians exploring the grounds during practice time

· The faculty come from one of the top orchestras in the world: The Philadelphia Orchestra is the 2021 Grammy Award Winner for Best Orchestral Performance and Gramophone Magazine's Orchestra of the Year in 2020

· Students last year ranged in age from 6 (see her delightful video from July at PIMF's summer program) to 17, and hailed from as close as Alabama and from as far as Singapore and Taiwan; this year's enrollment already includes a young musician from Bulgaria

PIMF is happy to make the team, faculty and students available now and for on-site media interviews during the Music In the Mansion Solo Performance Intensive.

ABOUT The Philadelphia International Music Festival

The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.

PIMF offers summer camp programs both online AND live on Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line. Since March 2020, PIMF's online platform has expanded its training programs year-round with Master Classes taught by principal players and other members of The Philadelphia Orchestra. The audition portal for "Music in the Mansion" Solo Performance Intensive during winter break in Miami is open at PIMF.org. Young cellists and violinists will work intensively with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra in a South Florida mansion from December 28, 2023 through January 2, 2024.