Pelican Café to Launch New Music Series Swinging Sundays with The Switzer Trio

Mark Frangione, the Owner/Chef of the popular restaurant Café Pelican, today announced the launch of an exciting new dining and dancing series at his award-winning restaurant, located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403). The series will run every other Sunday evening from 7 to 9:30 pm, starting this weekend.

"Music has always been a huge part of the dining experience at our restaurant, and we all are very excited to continue this tradition with our new Swinging Sundays series showcasing South Florida's favorite cabaret stars, Jill & Rich Switzer, with the incredible Cielo on drums," says Frangione.

The former co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, The Switzers have had sterling musical careers. The talented couple has headlined at Birdland in NYC, and locally at the Kravis Center, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Table 26, the Delray Beach Playhouse, Boca's Rrazz Room, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, The Colony's Royal Room, with the Palm Beach Pops, and at numerous high-end private parties. She released the CD By Special Request and is the author of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are. Rich is a gifted pianist/composer, who has been entertaining audiences in South Florida for more than 30 years. His four CDs of melodic piano instrumentals have made a significant mark musically, beginning with his debut release, Quiet Storm. He's also an honorary Board member of The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

Swinging Sundays starring The Jill & Rich Switzer Trio with Cielo on drums is currently booked for February 20, March 6 and 20, and April 3 and 17. The alternate Sundays will spotlight master showman Rob Russell, accompanied by Kim Forman on piano.

For reservations, please call 561.842.7272.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Mills