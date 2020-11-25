Paula Vogel, Michael Urie, and Michael R. Jackson Join The Studios Of Key West BETWEEN TWO PALMS

The Studios of Key West continues its innovative online conversation series, "Between Two Palms," on selected Wednesdays from 6-7PM in December and January. The program invites award-winning theater, television, film, literary and visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios.

Joining an impressive lineup of artmakers working at the top of their respective fields, upcoming featured guests include Paula Vogel, the Pulitzer-Prize in Drama winning playwright on December 2nd, noted theater, television and film actor Michael Urie on December 9th, and recent 2020 Pulitzer-Prize in Drama winner Michael R. Jackson on December 16th. In January, renowned landscape painter and Oscar-winning special effects designer Stephen Hannock will be in conversation on January 6th, and the versatile stage and television actor Jessica Hecht on January 13th.

Ms. Vogel is one of the most highly respected and critically acclaimed playwrights of her generation. Her recent Broadway play, Indecent, was a Tony-award winner and performed at major regional theaters around the country and her play How I Learned To Drive is scheduled for Spring 2022 at MTC with the original players Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse. Mr. Jackson was a recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer-Prize for Drama for A Strange Loop, presented by Playwrights Horizons. A theatre writer on the cutting edge of contemporary theatre, Mr. Jackson is involved in a number of new projects including a collaboration with Anna K. Jacobs on the upcoming White Girl in Danger.

Mr. Urie is a versatile dramatic and comic actor recognized for his stellar and intelligent work on and off Broadway, including the recent Grand Horizons, Torch Song, Angels in America and Buyer & Seller. His TV work includes The Good Fight, Modern Family, Younger & Ugly Betty. Ms. Hecht is a skilled and accomplished actress known for her nuanced performances on the stage and television. An interpreter of Arthur Miller she has appeared on Broadway in three of his plays and was nominated for a Tony-award for her appearance in A View From the Bridge.

"Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said Stephen Kitsakos, Studios' Board Chair, Artistic Associate and Executive Producer of "Between Two Palms". That's even more important now. Though it may feel like the art world is taking a collective pause, we hope these conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit is still alive and kicking."

To bring the audience into the conversation, the last fifteen minutes of each talk is a dedicated Q & A period, with questions coming in from viewers. Ticket buyers can submit a question for consideration, and if chosen, they will have the opportunity to join the artist on screen.

Vogel will be in conversation with Richard Ericson, theatre director and film vocal & dialect coach, Urie is paired with Mr. Kitsakos, opera librettist and theater director who recently directed him in the digital play Smithtown by Drew Larimore, and Jeff Johnson, Board Chair of the Williamstown Theatre Festival will chat with Mr. Jackson, Mr. Hannock and Ms. Hecht.

Tickets for each conversation are $15 for Studios members and $20 for non-members, and the number of viewers is limited to keep conversations intimate. They can be purchased at www.tskw.org or by calling 305-296-0458.

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You