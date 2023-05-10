Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Youth Summer FOTOcamp 2023

Two sessions planned this summer for children and teens, ages 10 to 17.

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization will once again be offering a pair of age appropriate Youth Summer FOTOcamps for children and teens.

Youth Summer FOTOcamp

For ages 10-17

+ June 12-23 / 9 am to 3 pm

+ July 10-21 / 9 am to 3 pm

"Youth Summer FOTOcamp is for anyone between the ages of 10 and 17 that has an interest in photography and/or computers, and who are inquisitive and like adventure," says NeJame. "Each workshop is instructed by a professional photographer and trained teaching assistants, who will introduce all levels of photography in a fun and engaging way according to each FOTOcamp participant's degree of experience and personal interest."

Each student will receive individualized and group critiques of their work. Groups are limited to 12 participants to maximize the learning experience and ensure personal attention.

"We will issue each student a digital camera to use while on our FOTOwalks and field trips beginning with the basics of picture-taking while exploring lighting, and composition of photographs," adds NeJame. "The students will also work on file management, storage, and post-processing using Lightroom and Photoshop in our computer labs where each student will have individual access to state-of-the-art computers and software."

The culmination of both sessions of Youth Summer FOTOcamp will be a special display of student images during the Photo Centre's 2023 Juried Exhibition, August 10-September 23, 2023, with Opening Night Reception and Awards on August 9, 6 to 8 pm. Among the honors to be presented that night will be Best Student Award and the winning FOTOcamper will receive a new digital camera.

The cost to attend one of these two-week sessions of Youth Summer FOTOcamp is $1,295 per session. This fee covers 10 6-hour sessions and includes transportation and admission fees for the fieldtrips, t-shirts, prints, etc.

To register for one of the three sessions of Youth Summer FOTOcamp, please call 561.253.2600 or visit Click Here.




