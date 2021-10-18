Single Tickets for Palm Beach Dramaworks 2021-2022 Season On Sale November 1

Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that single tickets for its long-awaited 2021-2022 go on sale November 1. The start of the season was pushed back from mid-October to December 3 out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff. PBD is introducing a number of safety protocols that will be strictly enforced.

The company will perform its full schedule of five plays in a compressed period of time, which has necessitated shorter runs for each production. The season opens with the world premiere of Michael McKeever's The People Downstairs on December 3, followed on January 14 by John Cariani's Almost, Maine. Up next on February 18 is the world premiere of Bruce Graham's The Duration, followed by Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel on April 1, and William Luce's The Belle of Amherst on May 20.

Tickets for all performances are $79, except for opening night of each production ($94) and previews ($59). Beginning November 1, tickets can be purchased through the box office, in person or by phone (561.514.4042 ext 2), and online 24 hours a day at palmbeachdramaworks.org. Subscribers can call the box office beginning October 25 to purchase additional tickets or make exchanges.

PBD has installed a new HVAC system throughout the building that complies with all the latest safety standards, including UV light, bi-polar ionization, and specialized high quality air filters. Additionally, in accordance with CDC recommendations, patrons must adhere to the following safety protocols in order to gain entry into the building:

•All guests are required to wear suitable masks that completely cover the nose, mouth, and under the chin for their entire visit. Anyone who does not comply will be escorted out of the theatre.

•Documentation (printed or digital): Fully vaccinated guests have the option of voluntarily presenting documentation showing full vaccination status. Full vaccination is defined as the completion of the final dose at least 14 days prior to the performance date. Alternatively, all guests can, instead, present documentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test result conducted within 24 hours prior to the scheduled performance start time.

•Matching photo identification is required for everyone 18 years and older.

These protocols are subject to change. As the situation evolves, PBD will re-evaluate and share any updates on its website at palmbeachdramaworks.org and via email.