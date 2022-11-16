Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Carlton Moody New Board Chair and Welcomes Three New Board Members

Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that Carlton Moody is the new Board Chair and that Susan Ellerin, Lisa Koza, and Cynthia Nalley have joined the Board of Directors, effective this season.

"I am delighted to welcome Susan, Lisa, and Cynthia to the board, and thrilled that Carlton is our new Chair," said PBD Managing Director Sue Ellen Beryl. "Carlton has been a valued member of our board for a decade, most recently as secretary, and a staunch advocate for the company. Susan, Lisa, and Cynthia have had long and accomplished careers, and I look forward to a warm and dynamic working relationship with them."

Carlton Moody (Chair) is a lifelong educator who began his career as a teacher in Evanston, IL and rose to leadership positions of several large school systems, including deputy superintendent of Stamford (CT) Public Schools; superintendent of schools, Cleveland Heights/University Heights (OH); and executive director in the Shaker Heights City Schools District (OH). His past affiliations include being a member of the governing board of the Minority Student Achievement Network (organization of school districts across the US working to solve the issue of minority student achievement), member of the Education Research and Development Institute (advisory group of 80 superintendents that assess and review educational products and services), member of the AASA (American Association of School Administrators), member of the NSBA (National Association of School Boards), and member of the ASCD (Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development).

Susan Ellerin, Ph.D. is the founder and former president of STAT Resources, Inc., a Boston-based strategic analytics firm that served technology and other global companies over a span of more than 30 years. She personally worked closely with C-level executives developing data-driven strategies for acquiring and retaining customers and employees at companies in a wide range of industries, and served as an expert witness on several high-profile product liability cases. Before founding STAT, she was a professor and associate dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at Northeastern University. Susan has long been a theatre aficionado and for many years served as overseer of the Huntington Theatre and SpeakEasy Stage in Boston, and was also on the boards of several other arts organizations. She looks forward to her first year on the board of PBD, as well as reengaging, post-pandemic, with her husband in their passion for international travel, especially with museum groups. They now divide their time between Delray Beach and Santa Fe.

Lisa Koza is senior vice president and senior managing director of Northern Trust's Palm Beach office. She is a leader in bringing investment, trust, and banking/lending professionals together to provide holistic advice and resources to high net worth individuals, multi-generational families, business owners, executives, non-profits, and privately held companies. Lisa, who has over 26 years of banking industry experience, earned a BA in psychology from the University of Oklahoma. While earning her degree, she was an entrepreneur launching her own small business in Norman, OK. She joined Northern Trust in 2005. Lisa began her career as a banking center manager and regional sales coach at NationsBank in Texas. She relocated to Palm Beach County in the 1990s and served as a financial services manager, commercial lender, and commercial real estate lender at SunTrust Bank. Lisa is an active member of the community, who, in addition to PBD, serves on the board (and is past president) of the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County and the We are Dwyer Foundation, and is analumna of the 2011 Leadership Palm Beach County class. Previous board and committee positions include the Edna W. Rudner Tutorial Center, Quantum House (advisory council chair), Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, and member of the United Way of Palm Beach County Leadership Circle. She is married with a son. Her interests include traveling, sports, the arts, and education.

Cynthia Nalley is a longtime Downtown West Palm Beach resident and advocate. She is on the board of directors of both the WPB Downtown Development Authority and the WPB Downtown Neighborhood Association, and leads efforts to create a sense of community through events and service. She is dedicated to helping West Palm Beach become a world class city while retaining its rich history and sense of place. Cynthia also works in Downtown West Palm Beach as managing broker with Acquire Palm Beach, a commercial and residential real estate services firm focused on creating opportunities to build wealth in real estate. Prior to her real estate career, Cynthia managed complex projects for JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, and GenSpring Family Offices, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks. She is a project management professional (PMP) specializing in organizational development and performance management.

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five mainstage shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre, in schools, and online. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through initiatives including Drama(in the)works and the annual New Year/New Plays Festival. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. www.palmbeachdramaworks.org