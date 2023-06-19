Off-Glades Theater Company to Present 13 THE MUSICAL at Olympic Heights High School This Month

Teacher/author/Broadway actor Jodie Langel directs the production, which stars a cast of talented young actors, all of whom are local.  

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 2 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Comes to Island City Stage Photo 3 THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Comes to Island City Stage
US Premiere of DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN Starring Lindsey Corey to be Presented at Actors' P Photo 4 US Premiere of DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN Starring Lindsey Corey to be Presented at Actors' Playhouse

Off-Glades Theater Company to Present 13 THE MUSICAL at Olympic Heights High School This Month
Off-Glades Theater Company is presenting 13 The Musical at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton June 23rd and 24th only. 
 

The plot:  Evan Goldman has it all: He's popular, has the “perfect” family and lives in the world’s greatest city - New York. But when his parents divorce, he's forced to move with his Mom…to Indiana. Uprooted from his old life, he must maneuver his way through the minefield of high school to become part of the ‘in’ crowd. 

Teacher/author/Broadway actor Jodie Langel directs the production, which stars a cast of talented young actors, all of whom are local.  

Founded by Langel in 2022 Off-Glades Theater Company was launched to promote and produce musical theatre in South Florida for the cultural development of young people in the performing arts.

For more information about Off-Glades Theatre Company or 13 The Musical, contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.
For more information about Jodie Langel, visit https://www.jodielangel.com/.

Performance Details

13 The Musical
June 23 & June 24, 2023

Friday & Saturday Night, 7:30pm
Music and Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown
Book: Dan Elish & Robert Horn

Ticket prices: $50
For tickets: Click Here or

Call 310-497-5964
All performances at

Olympic Heights High School
20101 Lyons Road
Boca Raton, FL. 33434


Photo credit:  Bachi Frost




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Palm Beach Photo
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Palm Beach

Five talented teenagers from Palm Beach County will be featured onstage in theAcademy@pbd’s production of Jason Robert Brown’s acclaimed Songs for a New World, which runs from June 30 – July 2 on the mainstage at Palm Beach Dramaworks.

2
$45,000 in Scholarships Awarded by Coconut Grove Arts Festival Photo
$45,000 in Scholarships Awarded by Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board has awarded $45,000 in scholarship funding to 15 talented Miami-Dade County high-school students. At a June 10 ceremony, each winning candidate was jointly awarded a $3,000 check by the Arts Festival Board of Directors and EngageLive, producers of the annual festival.

3
THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Comes to Island City Stage Photo
THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Comes to Island City Stage

Relationships can be murder! In the height of the roaring twenties, Richard Loeb is obsessed with crime. Nathan Leopold is obsessed with Richard. Buzzed on adrenaline, they leave a trail of arson, theft, and vandalism in their wake before they conspire to commit the ultimate crime: a perfect murder. 

4
José Martí Comes to Life in the U.S Premiere of HIERRO in Miami Next Month Photo
José Martí Comes to Life in the U.S Premiere of HIERRO in Miami Next Month

José Julián Martí Pérez was a 19th century Cuban nationalist, poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor, and publisher, who is considered a Cuban national hero because of his role in the liberation of his country from Spain. While claimed by both the Left and the Right, his story instead as a full human being, and not a saint or a martyr, is told in the play Hierro (Iron), by well-known Cuban-Spanish playwright Carlos Celdrán.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square Video
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Palm Beach Dramaworks (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Through the Years
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Tuscan Gardens (6/20-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Palm Beach Dramaworks (6/30-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
Broward Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Defending the Cavewoman
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You