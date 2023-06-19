Off-Glades Theater Company to Present 13 THE MUSICAL at Olympic Heights High School This Month

Teacher/author/Broadway actor Jodie Langel directs the production, which stars a cast of talented young actors, all of whom are local.
The plot: Evan Goldman has it all: He's popular, has the “perfect” family and lives in the world’s greatest city - New York. But when his parents divorce, he's forced to move with his Mom…to Indiana. Uprooted from his old life, he must maneuver his way through the minefield of high school to become part of the ‘in’ crowd.
Teacher/author/Broadway actor Jodie Langel directs the production, which stars a cast of talented young actors, all of whom are local.
Founded by Langel in 2022 Off-Glades Theater Company was launched to promote and produce musical theatre in South Florida for the cultural development of young people in the performing arts.
For more information about Off-Glades Theatre Company or 13 The Musical, contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.
For more information about Jodie Langel, visit https://www.jodielangel.com/.
13 The Musical
June 23 & June 24, 2023
Friday & Saturday Night, 7:30pm
Music and Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown
Book: Dan Elish & Robert Horn
Ticket prices: $50
For tickets: Click Here or
Call 310-497-5964
All performances at
Olympic Heights High School
20101 Lyons Road
Boca Raton, FL. 33434
Photo credit: Bachi Frost
