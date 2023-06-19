Off-Glades Theater Company to Present 13 THE MUSICAL at Olympic Heights High School This Month

Off-Glades Theater Company is presenting 13 The Musical at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton June 23rd and 24th only.



The plot: Evan Goldman has it all: He's popular, has the “perfect” family and lives in the world’s greatest city - New York. But when his parents divorce, he's forced to move with his Mom…to Indiana. Uprooted from his old life, he must maneuver his way through the minefield of high school to become part of the ‘in’ crowd.

Teacher/author/Broadway actor Jodie Langel directs the production, which stars a cast of talented young actors, all of whom are local.

Founded by Langel in 2022 Off-Glades Theater Company was launched to promote and produce musical theatre in South Florida for the cultural development of young people in the performing arts.

For more information about Off-Glades Theatre Company or 13 The Musical, contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.

For more information about Jodie Langel, visit https://www.jodielangel.com/.

Performance Details

13 The Musical

June 23 & June 24, 2023

Friday & Saturday Night, 7:30pm

Music and Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown

Book: Dan Elish & Robert Horn

Ticket prices: $50

For tickets: Click Here or

Call 310-497-5964

All performances at

Olympic Heights High School

20101 Lyons Road

Boca Raton, FL. 33434