North Miami Spotlights Reggae Posters and World Music at First Annual Caribe Arts Fest

The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) has announced the inaugural Caribe Arts Fest taking place on Saturday, January 22nd, at Griffing Park. This one-of-a-kind celebration will honor the arts of the Caribbean and Latin America and will showcase a broad range of artistic creations across various mediums by both local and International Artists like Boukman Eksperyans, Gio Betta, Willie Stewart, and more. This festival represents the rich culture and creativity of the diverse community that has deep historical roots in North Miami.

North Miami's recently renovated public space, Griffing Park, will act as the main stage for major headliner performances, including scheduled live entertainment from renowned artists like GRAMMY-nominated band, Boukman Eksperyans from Haiti, Gio Beta from Colombia, and from Jamaica, the award-winning drummer, Willie Stewart, known for his Rhythms Of Africa series.

In addition to musical performances, attendees will enjoy over forty visual artists showcasing their talents spanning from classic to contemporary, an array of local artisan vendors, delicious food offerings provided by over a dozen local food trucks, and an exciting kid-zone where children and parents can create their own artistic crafts.

Popup exhibits will include the winning designs from the International Reggae Poster Competition, a travelling exhibit in its 8th year that highlights the globalization of Reggae and the resounding impact of its message. The exhibit on display, Shadows After Dark, is focused on Human Trafficking.

The umbrella term "reggae," as used by the organizers of the International Reggae Poster Contest, encompasses all the popular Jamaican musical genres: Ska, Rocksteady, Roots Reggae, Dub, Dancehall and the unique Jamaican Sound System. ; "Shadows After Dark, "a travelling exhibit, tackles the topic of human trafficking through creative design; and a surprise exhibit from Copperbridge Foundation, based in North Miami. "Diversity is certainly one of our greatest strengths here in North Miami and Caribe Arts Fest allows us to celebrate our vibrant culture as a whole and support local businesses and artisans through public arts," said Gayle McDonald, Interim Executive Director.