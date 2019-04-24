New Summer Live At Arsht Shows Are Announced

he Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) is proud to announce additional shows for its anticipated 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT series.

Tickets to the newly announced SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT shows will be available to Arsht Center Culturist members on April 24 at noon and to the general public beginning April 26 at noon (James Charles will go on sale at 1 p.m.). All tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

A ground-breaking intersection of music, dance and film, this dazzling multi-genre performance will take the audiences on an imaginary journey to Paris. Members of the Miami City Ballet will join phenomenal award-winning classical musicians of the Mainly Mozart Festival in this smart and beautiful meditation on the ephemeral nature of dance.

VIP Tickets: SISTERS VIP ($530) includes intimate pre-show meet and greet, one-on-one photo with James, premium seating, autographed tour laminate, exclusive SISTERS swag bag, and early access to merchandise vendors. VIP PLUS ($270) includes premium seating, one-on-one photo with James, autographed tour laminate, premium VIP goodie bag, and early access to merchandise vendors. VIP ($110.00) includes preferred seating, autographed tour laminate, and early access to merchandise vendors.

La extinta poética (Extinct Poetics)

July 11-14, 2019 at various times

Zaragoza, SPAIN | Nueve de Nueve

Written by/Escrita por Eusebio Calonge.

Directed by/Dirigida por Paco de la Zaranda

¿Qué hace Ofelia en nuestra época? ¿Quién escucha su lamento antes de que se sumerja en la vulgaridad y el tedio? Es como preguntar por el sentido de la poesía en nuestro tiempo de velocidad y vacío.

What does Ophelia do in our era? Who hears her lament before she sinks into vulgarity and tedium? It is like asking for the meaning of poetry in our age of speed and space.

Bendita Gloria (Blessed Gloria)

July 19-21, 2019 at various times

Cadiz, SPAIN | Albanta

Written by/Escrita por Juan García Larrondo

Directed by/Dirigida por Pepe Bable

Gloria, tras la muerte de su padre, se recluye en su casa como un ermitaño en un laberíntico refugio, convirtiéndose en usurpadora, dueña y esclava de una cárcel en la que conviven también fantasmas de otras historias no menos intricadas.

Following her father's death, Gloria shuts herself up in her home like a hermit inside a labyrinthine retreat, becoming usurper, mistress and slave in a prison that houses other ghosts with no less tangled histories.

Bayamesa

July 25-28, 2019 at various times

Miami, U.S.A. | Teatro Avante

Written by/Escrita por Abel González Melo

Directed by/Dirigida por Mario Ernesto Sánchez

Inspirada en la vida y la obra de la poeta cubana María Luisa Milanés (1893-1919), ardiente feminista y patriota, quien acabó muy joven con su vida, en parte por su infeliz matrimonio y el férreo dogmatismo de la época. Sus poemas son duras críticas a la cultura patriarcal y de solidaridad con la mujer y otros seres oprimidos.

Inspired on the life and work of Cuban poet María Luisa Milanés (1893-1919), an ardent feminist and patriot who killed herself at a very young age, in part because of an unhappy marriage and the dogmatism of the time. She wrote poems that were deep critiques of patriarchal culture and expressions of solidarity with other women and all oppressed people.

Tickets: $35*. Each $35 ticket includes a reserved seat and a copy of The Nickel Boys.

In this bravura follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize, and National Book Award-winning #1 New York Times bestseller The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead brilliantly dramatizes another strand of American history through the story of two boys sentenced to a hellish reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. Based on the real story of a reform school in Florida that operated for one hundred and eleven years and warped the lives of thousands of children, The Nickel Boys (Penguin Random House) is a devastating, driven narrative that showcases a great American novelist writing at the height of his powers.

Colson Whitehead has established himself as one of the most versatile and innovative writers in contemporary literature. From the secret lives of elevators to international poker tournaments, Whitehead takes on the marginal, the strange, and the surreal. His novel, The Underground Railroad, was a #1 New York Times bestseller and won both the 2016 National Book Award and 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe and now the Arsht Center!

Don't expect rabbits out of hats! Reza's current tour transports concert level lighting and production merged with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Reza has garnered a world-wide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions such as making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air.

Flamenco, Latin rhythms and Western pop come together in the irresistible music of The Gipsy Kings, the Grammy-winning, chart-topping world music superstars.

For more than 30 years, The Gipsy Kings have captured the world's imagination, ever since the release of their platinum-selling album in 1987, which included hits like "Djobi Djoba," "Bamboléo," and the romantic ballad, "Un Amor." Since then, this party-starting ensemble has toured around the globe and sold 20 million albums worldwide. Their 2013 LP, Savor Flamenco, won that year's Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

Led by songwriters Nicolas Reyes (lead vocals) and Tonino Baliardo (lead guitar), The Gipsy Kings is comprised of electrifying flamenco, salsa, and pop musicians from Arles and Montpellier (in the south of France). Performing in their native language, Gitane (a mixture of Spanish, French, and Catalan), The Gipsy Kings are credited with bringing Catalan rumba, a pop-oriented music derived from traditional flamenco, to new audiences around the world.

From the beginning, their sound has reflected the constant travel and diverse influences of the gypsy heritage, yet they have never lost their intense connection to the traditional flamenco of their heritage, keeping a spotlight on Tonino Baliardo's fluid guitar work and Nicolas Reyes's powerful vocals.

*Every ticket purchase comes with one (1) digital download of The Gipsy Kings' upcoming album, Evidence. US residents only. One album download per ticket. On the album's release date, you will receive instructions via email on how to redeem your album. For ticket purchases made after the album release, you will receive instructions 10-14 business days after your order is placed.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You