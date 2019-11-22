New Sam Anderson Series to Debut at NADA Miami

SculptureCenter has announced their return for the 2019 edition of NADA Miami to present new work by Sam Anderson.

Anderson's Time Crisis 4 is a series of ten works created expressly for SculptureCenter. Each work represents four stylized female figures, sequentially arranged by age from young to old in one of five semi-transparent resin colors.

Drawing from a wide range of mediums, including film, sound, assemblage, and sculpture, Sam Anderson 's work often plays with personification and the subject of ambiguous embodiment, while drawing on existential themes such as isolation, the search for autonomy, and anxiety about death.

New Art Dealers Alliance

Ice Palace Studios, Booth 6.13

December 5-8, 2019

All proceeds directly support SculptureCenter's exhibitions, programs, and commitment to contemporary artists. For more information or to purchase a work, contact Jillian Scott at jscott@sculpture-center.org.





