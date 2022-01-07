NWS Announces I DREAM A WORLD: THE HARLEM RENNAISANCE AND BEYOND

The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy and Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas have announced I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance and Beyond, a multi-disciplinary, multi-tiered festival that celebrates the history and influence of this cultural movement. Although largely associated with the cultural and intellectual milieu of 1920s Harlem, the Renaissance-ideologically and artistically-extended beyond this geographic space to other major cities within the United States and to expatriate communities in Europe.

The Harlem Renaissance marked a turning point in history, helping to establish the authority of Black artists over the representation of Black culture and experience and setting the stage for contemporary Black artists shaping American culture. It was significant in linking 19th- century Black intellectual culture to the radical form of Black art that extended out of the Black civil rights movement during the 1960s and it serves as an important foundation for contemporary Black art. The I Dream a World festival seeks to capture and celebrate the fullness of this legacy.

I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance and Beyond takes place February 1-5, 2022, at the New World Center on Miami Beach. This festival of orchestral music, talks, recitals, poetry

readings, and chamber music will be led by Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) in collaboration with musicologist Dr. Tammy Kernodle (University Distinguished Professor of Musicology at Miami University of Ohio). Collaborators include pianist Michelle Cann (Chair in Piano Studies at the Curtis Institute of Music), poet P. Scott Cunningham (founder and director of O,

Miami), conductor Thomas Wilkins (Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Music Director Laureate of the Omaha Symphony), and poet Kevin Young (Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture and Poetry Editor for The New Yorker). The festival will feature an exhibition curated by Christopher Norwood; a special presentation from The Wolfsonian/FIU, with support from the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab; and a screening of the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom presented by the American Black Film Festival.

Comments from Dr. Tammy Kernodle:

I'm so excited to be part of this festival because I believe it is timely and represents

the type of work I envisioned doing when I entered the field of musicology. I Dream a World models a more holistic approach to expanding the context of who is "heard" in the American concert hall. It is easy to program one concert a year that might feature the music of BIPOC or women composers, but we have reached a point in our current time where audiences recognize that for what it is-tokenism.

If arts organizations are truly going to advance change and embody this notion of inclusion, then they must go deeper. Invest time and energy to not only exploring repertory, but also developing understanding about the history and lived experiences that birthed that repertory. The multi-tiered approach advanced through the I Dream a

World festival embodies this. It presents one way in which the cultural hierarchy advanced in our concert halls and arts-based institutions is being acknowledged and challenged. The Renaissance was such an important cultural movement and too often the public context focuses on the literary movement that took place in Harlem. It was so much more-music, the visual arts and dance-and it stretched to many major cities and abroad and well into the late 20th century. The programming we have been working on reflects this. Attendees will experience the full context of Black art.

My biggest hope is that people will not just look at this festival and think it is about repertory and representation only. It is advancing the type of community-building that the intellectuals and artisans that birthed the Renaissance employed. They cultivated

dialogue and collaboration between educators, scholars, performers, poets, visual artists, and the larger community and that is the intention of this work: Dialogue, collaboration, and community. Through engagement with this historical past, I hope that we can collectively cultivate visions of unity, understanding, and social change that will frame our future.

This festival is funded in part by the NWS Collaborations Fund, the NWS Fund for New Ventures and Bank of America.

In-School Workshops

O, Miami is offering a series of single-day intensive workshops to students at five Miami- Dade schools, from elementary to high school levels: Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson

Charter School, Miami Norland Senior High, Morningside K-8 Academy, The SEED School of Miami, and St. Mary's Cathedral School. The workshops are being led by teaching

artists Gabrielle Alexis, Darius Daughtry, Arsimmer McCoy, and Marnino Toussaint and will focus on the importance of song as both subject and formal approach in Black American poetry, beginning with iconic poems from the Harlem Renaissance, and tracing forward to contemporary Black poets' work in the ode form. On February 1st, these same teaching artists will present their own poetry, and a few choice verses from the students, at a reading preceding Kevin Young's appearance at NWS.

Exhibition: Interludes of Harlem: Poetic Illustrations of Langston Hughes featuring Jacob Lawrence



Christopher Norwood, curator and founder of Hampton Art Lovers at the Historic Ward Rooming House, will curate an exhibition of art which contextualizes the Harlem Renaissance and the American Great Migration that ushered in the first Black arts movement. This exhibition will be on display at the New World Center throughout the festival.

Noir Reverberations: A Night of the Music and Poetry of the Harlem Renaissance and Beyond

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 6:30 PM ET, at New World Center (Truist Pavilion and Performance Hall)



Poet Kevin Young and Dr. Tammy Kernodle explore topics and themes of the Harlem Renaissance through poetry and music. The Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial

University, an HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities), will join the NWS to perform choral settings of works by William Dawson and Moses Hogan as well as traditional

gospel songs. Soprano Michelle Bradley will perform art songs by composers including William Grant Still, Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. The performances will be preceded by a 60- minute poetry reading by notable Miami-based poets and students, curated by P. Scott Cunningham, Founder of the O, Miami Poetry Festival.

A Handful of Keys: A Retrospective of American Keyboard Music

Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 7:30 PM ET at New World Center (Truist Pavilion)

This concert is a collaboration between the New World Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas, The Curtis Institute of Music, Michelle Cann, and students from her studio at Curtis. The February 2 performance will feature works of Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Florence Price, Jelly Roll Morton, Hazel Scott, Irene Britton Smith, Fats Waller, Helen Eugenia Hagan, and Mary Lou Williams.

This project also launches a website, entitled 36 Keys which augments selections from the concert with other recorded performances of piano-centric music of Black composers. This reference site includes biographical information about the composers and video-recorded artist statements. While the composers represented on this concert are from the Harlem Renaissance era, performances and website content will expand to include Black composers from different historical eras. Pianist and musicologist Dr. Samantha Ege (Lord Crewe Junior Research Fellow in Music at Lincoln College, University of Oxford), will serve as an advisor to the website.

Inside the Music: Echoes of the Harlem Renaissance

Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET (Truist Pavilion)

NWS Fellows will present a vibrant multidisciplinary chamber program connecting the Harlem

Renaissance's artistic legacy to today. In tracing the musical roots of contemporary composers, we can follow their lineage not only to 1920s Harlem but also to companion artistic movements across the country. Developed under the guidance of MTT and musicologist Dr. Tammy Kernodle.

American Black Film Festival Presents Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Friday, February 4, 2022, at 7:30 PM ET (Truist Pavilion)

The ABFF presents a special screening of Netflix's award-winning film starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman about a fiery blues singer who joins her band for a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago.

Victory Stride: The Orchestral Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance

Saturday, February 5, 2022, at New World Center (Performance

Hall, WALLCAST to SoundScape Park, and streamed live on NWS.edu)

Michael Tilson Thomas and Thomas Wilkins lead the New World Symphony in a performance of orchestra and chamber music by the great composers of the Harlem Renaissance. This concert will be preceded by a talk curated by FIU Professors Shawn Anthony Christian and Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab fellow Nathaniel Cadle. This presentation-drawn from books, magazines, photographs, and ephemera-explores how authors and visual and performing artists created a vision of Black modernity that extended beyond New York to become a national and global movement.

Michelle Bradley

I Dream a World

Festival Artists and Collaborators

Michelle Bradley, a graduate of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, is beginning to garner great acclaim as one of today's most promising Verdi sopranos.

This season Michelle Bradley makes her debut with the Lyric Opera of Chicago as the title-role

in Tosca and returns to the Metropolitan Opera as Liù in Turandot. In concert, she will debut with the San Francisco Symphony as the soprano soloist in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 and with the Atlanta Symphony as the title-role in Act 3 of Aida. She will also be heard in a pair of solo recitals for the San Diego Opera with Brian Zeger at the piano. Future projects include a debut with then San Francisco Opera and returns to the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, all in leading roles.

Last season, Ms. Bradley made debuts with the Prague State Opera as the title-role in Aida and in recital with the Houston Grand Opera and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. She also appeared in concert with the Dallas Symphony in a program of gospel and in a gala concert with the San Diego Opera.

Previously Michelle Bradley made debuts with the Vienna State Opera as Leonora in Il Trovatore (a role debut), the San Diego Opera as the title-role in Aida and returned to the Metropolitan Opera for their New Year's Eve Gala as Liù in Act II of Turandot. She appeared in a solo recital at the Kennedy Center and performed Barber's Knoxville, Summer of 1915 with the New World Symphony.

Prior to that, Ms. Bradley made a string of notable debuts in Frankfurt for Leonora in a new production of La Forza del Destino, in Nancy and Erfurt for the title role in Aida, at the Deutsche Oper Berlin for the soprano solo in staged performances of the Verdi Requiem. In concert, she debuted in Paris as the soprano solo in Sir Michael Tippett's A Child of our Time with the Orchestre de Paris under Thomas Adès, sang the soprano solo in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with the Philadelphia Orchestra and

Yannick Nézet-Séguin and sang in recital under the auspices of the George London Foundation in Miami and New York City.

In the 2017-2018 season Ms. Bradley returned to the Metropolitan Opera as Clotilde in the new David McVicar production of Norma. She also appeared in Santiago de Chile as Donna Anna in Don

Giovanni. On the concert stage the soprano made her debut at the May Festival in the Verdi Requiem, sang the Four Last Songs with the Santa Cruz Symphony, a program of Chausson and Caplet chamber works with the New World Symphony and solo recitals in Palm Beach and Santiago de Chile.

In the Metropolitan Opera's 2016-2017 season, Ms. Bradley made debuts in Mozart's Idomeneo and as the High Priestess in Verdi's Aida. Other engagements included recitals at the Théâtre du Châtelet and at New York's Park Avenue Armory and a return to Santa Cruz for Verdi's Messa da Requiem.

In January 2016, Ms. Bradley performed in Carnegie Hall's Neighborhood Recital Series in honor of Marilyn Horne, and in May she made her debut singing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with the Santa Cruz Symphony Orchestra. Prior to that, she completed a nationwide recital tour ending in May of 2015. Ms. Bradley is the 2017 recipient of the Leonie Rysanek Award from the George London Foundation, the 2016 recipient of the Hildegard Behrens Foundation Award, and a first-place winner in the

Gerda Lissner and the Serge and Olga Koussevitzky vocal competitions. She is the 2014 grand prize winner of The Music Academy of the West's Marilyn Horne Song Competition.

Ms. Bradley received her Master's of Music in Vocal Performance from Bowling Green State University.

Nathanial Cadle

Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab fellow Nathaniel Cadle is associate professor of English at Florida International University, where he teaches late 19th- and early 20th-century American literature. He is the author of The Mediating Nation: Late American Realism, Globalization, and the Progressive State, which explores the role literary realism played in shaping Progressive-era political and social discourse.

Michelle Cann

Pianist Michelle Cann made her orchestral debut at age fourteen and has since performed as a soloist with numerous ensembles including The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Florida Orchestra, the North Carolina Symphony, and the New Jersey Orchestra. A champion of the music of Florence Price, Ms. Cann performed the New York City premiere of the composer's Concerto in One Movement with The Dream Unfinished Orchestra in July 2016 and the Philadelphia premiere with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director

Yannick Nézet-Séguin in February 2021, which the Philadelphia Inquirer called "exquisite." She has also performed Price's works for solo piano and chamber ensemble for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Music Society of Detroit, and the New World Symphony, among other presenters.

Ms. Cann regularly appears in recital and as a chamber musician throughout the U.S., China, and South Korea. Notable venues include the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, and the Barbican in London with members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Ms. Cann has won top prizes in state, national, and international competitions including the International Russian Music Piano Competition, the Blount Slawson Young Artists Competition, and the Wideman International Piano Competition. In 2019 she served as the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's MAC Music Innovator in recognition of her role as an African American classical musician who embodies artistry, innovation, and a commitment to education and community engagement.

Ms. Cann served as a collaborative staff pianist at the Curtis Institute of Music for several years. She joined the faculty in 2020 as the inaugural Eleanor Sokoloff Chair in Piano Studies.

Shawn Anthony Christian

Shawn Anthony Christian, associate professor of English, teaches American and African American literature at Florida International University. He also lectures and writes on 20th- century, African American literary and print culture, especially during the Harlem Renaissance. His book The Harlem Renaissance and the Idea of a New Negro Reader examines how writers and editors cultivated and engaged Black readers during the period.

P. Scott Cunningham

P. Scott Cunningham is a poet and essayist originally from Boca Raton, FL. He is the author of Ya Te Veo (University of Arkansas Press, 2018), selected by Billy Collins for the Miller

Williams Poetry Series. His writing has appeared in The Awl, Harvard Review, American Poetry Review, POETRY, Gulf Coast, A Public Space, The Rumpus, Tupelo Quarterly, Monocle, RHINO, The Guardian, PANK, Electric Literature, American Way, and others. His translations of Alejandra Pizarnik, César Vallejo, and Frank Báez have appeared in Omniglots, H.O.W. Journal, Waxwing, and The Miami Rail.

A graduate of Wesleyan University, he is the founder and director of O, Miami, a non-profit organization that celebrates Miami, FL through the lens of poetry, and the co-founder & executive editor of Jai-Alai Books, a regional publishing imprint. Named one of "20 Under 40 Emerging South Florida Leaders" by The Miami Herald and one of 51 "brilliant urbanites who are helping to build the cities of America's future" by Fast Company, he has been a featured speaker at The Aspen Institute, Breakout, Creative Many, TedX, Creative Mornings Miami, Miami Book Fair, and the Decatur Book Festival. He lives in Miami with his wife, Christina, and his daughters, Ada and Frankie.

Dr. Samantha Ege

Dr. Samantha Ege is the Lord Crewe Junior Research Fellow in Music at Lincoln College, University of Oxford. She holds a PhD in Musicology from the University of York and a BA

with honours in Music from the University of Bristol. She spent her second undergraduate year at McGill University as an exchange student. She taught music internationally for almost a decade after graduating from Bristol. She joined Lincoln College in 2020.

Dr. Ege is a leading interpreter and scholar of the African American composer Florence B. Price. Dr. Ege's performances and publications shed an important light on composers from underrepresented backgrounds. In 2021, she received the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award for her recording project on five female composer-pianists from the Black Renaissance era. In 2019, she received both the Society for American Music's Eileen Southern Fellowship and a Newberry Library Short-Term Residential Fellowship for her work on women's contributions to concert life in interwar Chicago. As a concert pianist and lecturer, she has presented her research and repertoire in the UK, U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong

Kong.

Dr. Ege released her debut album in May 2018 with Wave Theory Records, called Four Women: Music for solo piano by Florence Price, Vítězslava Kaprálová, Ethel BIlsland and Margaret

Bonds. The album featured the world premiere recording of Bilsland's The Birthday Party, which led to Dr. Ege preparing an edition of the suite, now published by Faber Music. She released her critically acclaimed second album, called Fantasie Nègre: The Piano Music of Florence

Price, with Lorelt (Lontano Records Ltd.). Her third album (also with Lorelt) is called Black Renaissance Woman and will be released in March 2022.

Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle

Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle graduated with a BM in choral music education and piano from Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia. Dr. Kernodle received an MA and PhD in Music History from The Ohio State University. Her scholarship and teaching have been primarily in the areas of African American music (Classical and Popular), jazz, and gender and popular music. She served as the Scholar in Residence for the Women in Jazz Initiative at the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City (1999-2001) and has worked closely with a number of educational programs including the Kennedy Center's Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz

Festival, Jazz@Lincoln Center, NPR, Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame Lecture series and the BBC.

Her work has appeared in American Studies, Musical Quarterly, Black Music Research Journal, The Journal of the Society of American Music, American Music Research Journal, The U.S Catholic Historian, The African American Lectionary Project, and numerous

anthologies. Kernodle is the author of biography Soul on Soul: The Life and Music of Mary Lou Williams and served as Associate Editor of the three-volume Encyclopedia of African American Music. She served as a scholarly consultant for the National Museum of African American History and Culture's inaugural exhibits entitled "Musical Crossroads" and appears in a number of award-winning documentaries including Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the

Band and Girls in the Band and recently Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool. In 2014, she received the Effective Educator Award from the Miami University Alumni Association and in 2018 was awarded the Benjamin Harrison Medallion. The Harrison Award is the highest award given to a Miami University faculty member in recognition of their research, teaching and service. She is currently the President of the Society for American Music.

Christopher Norwood

Christopher Norwood J.D. is on the editorial board of The International Review of African American Art and is the Principal of Norwood Consulting. Mr. Norwood has 25

years of experience working with Human Service Agencies as a Consultant, Board Member, Employee and Volunteer. He is a graduate of Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia where he studied Social Work & Community Organization (1995). Mr. Norwood pursued a Master's of Public Administration at Cornell University's Institute for Public Affairs (1995-1997) and his Juris Doctorate from St. Thomas University School of Law (2002). Mr. Norwood is a community organizer, passionately involved but strategically focused. His network ranges across the spectrum of human services. His involvement is particularly strong in Children's Issues and Development. He is a founding Board Member of Florida Memorial University's Social Work Program. He is the Past Chair of the Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys (Appointed by Former Speaker Marco Rubio of the Florida House of Representatives in 2007). He is a member of Miami-Dade Public Schools' Audit and Budget Committee and City of Miami's Education Advisory Board. He is the Founder of the Florida Association of Independent Public Schools and the Governance Institute for School Accountability.

Thomas Wilkins

Thomas Wilkins is Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He has held a titled position at the Hollywood Bowl since 2008 when he was named Principal Guest Conductor, and in the spring of 2014, he became Principal Conductor.

Additionally, he is the Boston Symphony's Artistic Advisor, Education and Community Engagement; and Indiana University's Henry A. Upper Chair of Orchestral Conducting, which was established by the late Barbara and David Jacobs as a part of that University's "Matching the Promise Campaign." At the close of the 2020/21 season, he ended his long and successful tenure as Music Director of the Omaha Symphony. Other past positions have included resident conductor of the Detroit Symphony and Florida Orchestra (Tampa Bay), and associate conductor of the Richmond (VA) Symphony. He also has served on the music faculties of North Park University (Chicago), the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Devoted to promoting a life-long enthusiasm for music, Thomas Wilkins brings energy and commitment to audiences of all ages. He is hailed as a master at communicating and connecting with audiences. Following his highly successful first season with the Boston Symphony, the Boston Globe named him among the "Best People and Ideas of 2011." In 2014, Wilkins received the prestigious "Outstanding Artist" award at the Nebraska Governor's Arts Awards for his significant contribution to music in the state, while in March of 2018, the Longy School of Music awarded him the Leonard Bernstein Lifetime Achievement Award for the Elevation of Music in Society. In 2019 the Virginia Symphony bestowed Thomas Wilkins with their annual Dreamer's Award.

During his conducting career, he has led orchestras throughout the United States, including the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics, the Philadelphia and Cleveland Orchestras, and the Symphonies of Chicago, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit and the National Symphony among others. A native of Norfolk, VA, Thomas Wilkins is a graduate of the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He and his wife Sheri-Lee are the proud parents of twin daughters, Erica and Nicole.

Kevin Young

Kevin Young is the director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and poetry editor of The New Yorker, where he hosts the poetry podcast. He was previously the director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

He is the author of thirteen books of poetry and prose, most recently Brown (Knopf, 2018), as featured on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Blue Laws: Selected & Uncollected Poems 1995- 2015 (Knopf, 2016), longlisted for the National Book Award; and Book of Hours (Knopf, 2014), a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and winner of the Lenore Marshall Prize for Poetry from the Academy of American Poets. His collection Jelly Roll: a blues (Knopf, 2003) was a finalist for both the National Book Award and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. His newest

book of poetry, described as "A book of loss, looking back, and what binds us to life, by a towering poetic talent," is Stones (Knopf, Sept. 21, 2021). He is also working on a children's book titled Emile and the Field (RHCB/Make Me a World, March 15, 2022), illustrated

by Chioma Ebinama.

Young's second nonfiction book, Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post- Facts, and Fake News (Graywolf Press, 2017), won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award in Nonfiction, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, was longlisted for the National Book Award, and was named a New York Times Notable Book,

a New York Times Book Review "Editors' Choice" selection, and a "Best Book of 2017" by NPR, the Los Angeles Times, Dallas Morning News, Atlanta Journal- Constitution, Smithsonian, Vogue, the Atlantic, Nylon, BuzzFeed, and Electric Literature. Young's previous non-fiction book, The Grey Album: On the Blackness of Blackness (Graywolf Press, 2012), won the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize and the PEN Open Book Award; it was also a New York Times Notable Book for 2012 and a finalist for the 2013 National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism.

Young is the editor of nine other collections, including The Collected Poems of Lucille Clifton, 1965- 2010 (BOA Editions, 2012) and The Hungry Ear: Poems of Food and Drink (Bloomsbury, 2012). He is the editor of the anthology African American Poetry 1770-2020: 250 Years of Struggle & Song (Library of America October 2020). He is series editor and wrote

the introduc tion and forward for Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolition.

He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and was named a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets in 2020. In March 2021 he was voted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and in May he was elected as a Fellow of the Society of American Historians.

Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University Dr. Argarita Johnson-Palavicini, Director

The Ambassador Chorale was founded by the late Professor Roosevelt Williams during the 1975-76 academic year with four eager members to officially represent the University as its public relations entity.

Today, under the direction of "Dr. J", the Chorale has upwards of fifty members that not only perform as an independent academic ensemble, but enjoy exposure to sight-reading, vocal technique, and performance pedagogy. Members of the Chorale also hold leadership responsibility for the organization through appointed administrative positions.

The Chorale performs a wide range of music, and experiments with various musical genres as well as student compositions. The Chorale has performed in the United States and Europe to great acclaim.

ABOUT Michael Tilson Thomas

Michael Tilson Thomas is Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the New World Symphony, Music Director Laureate of the San Francisco Symphony, and Conductor Laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra. In addition to conducting the world's leading orchestras, MTT is also noted for his work as a composer and as a producer of multimedia projects dedicated to music education and reinventing the concert experience. He is a twelve-time Grammy Award winner whose wide-ranging discography includes more than 120 recordings, including most recently a recording of his compositions on SFS Media. His television work includes series for the BBC and PBS, broadcasts of the New York Philharmonic's Young People's Concerts, and numerous televised performances. He is an Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, a member of the American Academies of Arts and Sciences and Arts and Letters and has been profiled on CBS's 60 Minutes and ABC's Nightline. He was awarded the National Medal of Arts, has been inducted into the California Hall of Fame, and was a 2019 recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors.

ABOUT THE NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy, prepares graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles. In the 34 years since its co-founding by Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of more than 1,150 alumni worldwide. A laboratory for the way music is taught, presented and experienced, the New World Symphony consists of young musicians who are granted fellowships lasting up to three years. The fellowship program offers in-depth exposure to traditional and modern repertoire, professional development training and personalized experiences working with leading guest conductors, soloists and visiting faculty. Relationships with these artists are extended through NWS's extensive distance learning via the internet. NWS Fellows take advantage of the innovative performance facilities and state-of-the art practice and ensemble rooms of the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center, the campus of the New World Symphony.

NWS would like to recognize the following institutional partners: Knight Foundation and New World Symphony: Reimagining Classical Music in the Digital Age; Carnival Corporation is the Premier Sponsor of the New World Symphony; NWS concerts are presented with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; NWS concerts are presented with support of the City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program, Cultural Arts Council; Hitachi is a Technology Partner of the New World Symphony; Yamaha is the Official Piano of the New World Symphony; IDAGIO is the Official Audio Streaming Partner of the New World Symphony.

I DREAM A WORLD: THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE AND BEYOND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

(Programs subject to change)

Noir Reverberations:

A Night of the Music and Poetry of the Harlem Renaissance and Beyond

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 6:30 PM ET, at New World Center (Truist Pavilion and Performance Hall)

Kevin Young, poet

Michelle Bradley, soprano

Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University

Fellows of the New World Symphony

Concert features works by Margaret Bonds, William Dawson, Moses Hogan, Florence Price, William Grant Still, as well as traditional gospel songs.

A Handful of Keys: A Retrospective of American Keyboard Music

Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 7:30 PM ET at New World Center (Truist Pavilion)

Michelle Cann, piano

Fellows of the New World Symphony

Concert features feature works of Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Helen Eugenia Hagan, Jelly Roll Morton, Florence Price, Hazel Scott, Irene Britton Smith and Fats Waller.

Inside the Music: Echoes of the Harlem Renaissance

Thursday, February 3, 2022, 7:00 PM ET at New World Center (Truist Pavilion)

Gabrielle Monachino, NWS Violin Fellow Emilio Carlo, NWS Viola Fellow

Vivian Chang, NWS Cello Fellow

Marty Quinn, Bass

Concert features chamber music from Black composers curated by NWS Fellows in collaboration with MTT and Dr. Tammy Kernodle.

American Black Film Festival Presents Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Friday, February 4, 2022, at 7:30 PM ET (Truist Pavilion)

The ABFF presents a special screening of Netflix's award-winning film starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman about a fiery blues singer who joins her band for a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago.

Victory Stride: The Orchestral Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance

Saturday, February 5, 2022, 7:30 PM ET, at New World Center (Truist Pavilion and Performance Hall, WALLCAST Concert in SoundScape Park, and streamed live on NWS.edu)

Thomas Wilkins, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor