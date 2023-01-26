Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Debut WELCOME TO PARADISE Showcasing Public Artworks From Local Artists

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) invites the community to experience "Welcome to Paradise," a dynamic new commissioning program featuring temporary public art projects by local South Florida artists.

This program invites artists to create ambitious and experimental art installations to activate MOCA's Paradise Courtyard. The first season centers on artists working at the intersection of ecology and technology.

On view from Feb. 8 through June 25, 2023, visitors will be able to step into the Paradise Courtyard and discover "Victory Garden," an interactive sculptural community garden created by Miami-based artist Emmett Moore. Drawing inspiration from victory gardens of the past, which were planted during wartime to supplement rations and boost morale, Moore's "Victory Garden" connects the local community with contemporary art and encourages visitors to reflect on their relationship with the built environment.

Utilizing sustainable materials such as repurposed steel drums to form sculptural planters, "Victory Garden" will feature plants native to South Florida and the Caribbean such as Cuban oregano, collard greens, starfruit, bee balm and Everglades cherry tomatoes that will be harvested and shared. The exhibition will also include benches and solar-powered USB outlets for visitors to use.

The series will continue with "Into The Great Dying: Roles We Play," a thought-provoking, interactive ceramic sculpture by Miami-based artist Beatriz Chachamovits, that engages with the marine landscape, highlighting the decline of coral reef ecosystems and the impact of human actions. This installation will be on view from July 5 through Nov. 21, 2023.

"At MOCA, we are proud to develop programs like 'Welcome to Paradise' that not only reinforce our commitment to supporting local contemporary artists, but also enliven and opens up a space for shared, fee-free access to the museum for audiences of all ages to enjoy," said Chana Sheldon, executive director of MOCA.

Complementary to "Welcome to Paradise," MOCA will offer a diverse array of on-site events and programs, including a member's event on Feb. 24, 2023, and a workshop celebrating Earth Day on April 22, 2023. "Victory Garden" will be open to the public during MOCA's gallery closure for installation.

General admission to the museum is $10 for adults; $5 for seniors, students and visitors with disabilities; and free for MOCA Members, residents of City of North Miami and children under 12. MOCA Dual/Family level and above can pre-register for programs and events scheduled around the exhibitions for "Welcome to Paradise." To become a member today, visit www.mocanomi.org/support.

MOCA North Miami presents contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, educational programs, and collections. Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices, and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. MOCA developed from the Center of Contemporary Art which was inaugurated in 1981. The establishment of the permanent collection coincided with the institution's move into their current building designed by Charles Gwarthmey of GSNY in 1996.