Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May

In the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of education and public programming to celebrate both Haitian Heritage Month and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month throughout the month of May.

Due to popularity, MOCA's exhibition "My Name is Maryan" was extended to October 2, 2022. Curated by Alison M. Gingeras, the exhibition is a monographic presentation of four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film by the iconoclastic, ground-breaking Polish-born artist Maryan. Drawing upon new scholarship and a trove of never-before-exhibited works, "My Name is Maryan" is the first retrospective to holistically examine all periods of Maryan's life and work. Throughout the museum, Maryan's extraordinary biography and prolific oeuvre represent a deeply moving monument to the perseverance of the human spirit and power of art to work through traumatic loss. Credited as being among the first artist-eyewitnesses to directly depict their experiences of the Shoah, Maryan's unique approach to figurative art strove to solidarity across cultures and generations. A catalog for "My Name is Maryan" is forthcoming this summer. After closing in October, the exhibition will then travel to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

MOCA's May programming includes:

Sunday Stories: Asian Pacific Month - "Drawn Together" by Minh Le | Sunday, May 1, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Details: Join MOCA on the first Sunday of every month for MOCA Sunday Stories' story time, followed by a DIY early childhood art project. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

MOCA is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month by reading "Drawn Together" by Minh Le. This book tells the story of a young boy and his grandfather when their lack of a common language leads to confusion, frustration and silence. But as they sit down to draw together, something magical happens-with a shared love of art and storytelling, the two form a bond that goes beyond words. After the reading, participants may create their own comic book telling the story of their family's heritage.

MOCA miniMakers: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month | Saturday, May 7, 2 - 4 p.m.

Details: MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages 6 and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

MOCA is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a ceramic project. Participants will discover ancient clay pots building skills and learn about contemporary ceramic artist Steven Young Lee. Participants will create pinch and coil pots using air-dry clay.

My Name is Maryan - Public Exhibition Tour with Curator of Education Amanda Covach | Thursday, May 19, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Details: Register for a tour conducted by MOCA's Curator of Education, Amanda Covach, an interdisciplinary Mexican-American artist. Trained as a studio artist at Florida International University, Covach brings a deep knowledge of the contemporary art field and a professional history in museum management to the educational program.

Cost: All tours are free with admission.

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://mocanomi.org/2022/02/tours-at-moca/

My Name is Maryan - Docent-Led Exhibition Tour | Sunday, May 8 and 22, 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Details: Register for a tour led by MOCA docent Dr. Helen Sachs Chaset. Dr. Chaset is an educator with more than 45 years of experience in administration, professional development, and program development. She is also a board member of Miami-Dade Holocaust Survivors, the Jewish Community Services of South Florida and the Center for the Advancement of Jewish Education. Dr. Chaset is the daughter of two Holocaust Survivors and was born in a displaced persons camp in Hannover, Germany.

Cost: All tours are free with admission.

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://mocanomi.org/2022/02/tours-at-moca/

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Chardavoine in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month | Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Details: "Jazz at MOCA" is MOCA's free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, May 27, MOCA is pleased to present Haitian-born, Brooklyn-bred guitarist Chardavoine. He has covered the gambit of musical styles through the waves of his guitar. Chardavoine has performed with Dave Valentin and performed for Aretha Franklin alongside the Tito Puente Jr. orchestra. He is known for his interpretation of "Haitian jazz," a new genre emerging in jazz today. His latest release, "The Tribute," is an eloquent testimony of this genre of music, showcasing his talents not only as an excellent musician but also as a creative and seasoned arranger.

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open to view MOCA's current exhibition, "My Name is Maryan," from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $3. Admission is free to MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://mocanomi.org/category/programs/jazz-at-moca/

