Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Celebrates Black History Month With Public Programming

In the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of education and public programming to celebrate Black History Month this February.

On view with MOCA's groundbreaking retrospective, "My Name is Maryan," through March 20, "Carl Juste's visual reflection, "Postcard from the Edge: A Dispatch of Hope" is a selection of photographs made by Iris PhotoCollective photojournalists and associates while on assignment around the world and represents the larger group as confirmations of human resilience and strength. The images on display were made in moments of extreme suffering, yet both the photographer and the subject were able to extract moments of peace, power and joy. Photographers include: Maria Daniel Balcazar, Maggie Steber, Vanessa Charlot and Woosler Delisfor.

Additional programming includes:

MOCA Makers: Figure Drawing | Saturday, Feb. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Details: This MOCA Makers is offering students the opportunity to learn all about figure drawing in a live, in-person class taught by trained figure sculptor and MOCA's Curator of Education Amanda Covach. Participants can bring their own supplies or art supplies are available for purchase if needed).

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Makers--Figure-Drawing-12Feb2022

Conversations at MOCA: Strange Victory | Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7:00 p.m.

Details: First released in 1948 and described as a cry for equality and justice, "Strange Victory" is the first significant anti-racist U.S. documentary film highlighting historical and modern race-based inequities and injustices. A panel discussion will follow the film, featuring Dr. Julio Capó, Jr., associate professor in the Department of History and deputy director of the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab (WPHL) at Florida International University; and Dr. Rebecca Friedman, associate professor of History and founding director of WPHL. Panelists will lead a discussion on the ways anti-Blackness undergirds the nation's institutions and how this theme is echoed within the film.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/tickets?tab=3&txobjid=b2b4bfb8-80fc-4ba3-b34e-30b3b63c559b

Conversations at MOCA: Spirituality and Activism | Friday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Details: "Conversations at MOCA: Spirituality and Activism" is an open discussion on the impact of community and spirituality on the political and humanitarian conversation in the United States, both historically and currently. Speakers will reflect on the current exhibitions at MOCA in the context of how speaking truth to power influences the present-day narrative, and the shifting role of spirituality within different communities.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Conversations-at-MOCA

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Ike & Val Woods | Friday, Feb. 25, 8:00 p.m.

Details: South Florida's longest-running free outdoor jazz concert series, "Jazz at MOCA," occurs on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, Feb. 25, MOCA welcomes Ike and Val Woods. Grammy-nominated artists Ike and Val Woods have performed throughout the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. The Miami-based blues duo completed their most recent CD, "Movin'Up," after returning from an 18-city European Tour where they electrified their audiences with their high energy yet soulful Blues performances.

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission.