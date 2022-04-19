Milagro Center To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With 'Sip, Sip Hooray' Gala

How do you celebrate 25 years of providing life-changing after-school academic and cultural arts programs to hundreds of underserved children and teens in Delray Beach? With a pull-out-the-stops gala for nearly 200 people with dinner, cocktails, silent and live auctions, dancing and a special performance by the highly popular group, "Almost ABBA!."

Milagro Center is hosting "Sip, Sip, Hooray!" on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Loft at Congress in Boca Raton.

The celebration is sure to be a night to remember. "We are planning an evening of laughter and happy tears as we look back at the many miracles Milagro Center has achieved over the last 25 years for its at-risk students and a look at our bright future ahead!", says Barbara J. Stark, Milagro's President & CEO.

The purchase of your 'Sip, Sip, Hooray!" ticket and your generous support will help Milagro Center further strengthen their mission as a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization to ensure the social and academic success of underserved children and youth through Cultural Arts, Living Values, Academic Support, and Mentoring. To purchase individual tickets or a table of ten, click here.

Through our most extensive sponsorship packages yet, you can truly become a miracle-maker and ensure the academic and social success of our community's most at-risk children and teens. With six levels to choose from, you or your company will be sure to discover an option that suits your promotional needs and giving capabilities. Depending on the level, you or your company will receive tickets to the event along with highly valuable benefits, including recognition on all event materials, emails to our extensive list of supporters and contacts, and inclusion on the gala program and signage. Our top-level sponsors will also have an opportunity to "own" an aspect of this very special evening - from the entertainment and cocktail reception to the silent auction and centerpieces. All sponsors will be recognized on our website and in our social media. To learn more about sponsorships, click here or call 561-279-2970.