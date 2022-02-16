Milagro Center And Spady Cultural Heritage Museum To Host Black History Youth Art Awareness Festival, February 18

Milagro Center and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum have long been at the forefront of promoting education, history and creativity in Delray Beach. Now, these two non-profit organizations are planning to expand their community reach in a whole new way.

On February 18th, 2022, in celebration of Black History Month, Milagro Center and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will collaborate to present the Black History Youth Art Awareness Festival (BHYAAF). Hosted outdoors at the Spady Museum, this community project aims to engage Palm Beach County youth and community organizations through art, music and Black history.

"My dream for this is to bring all of Palm Beach County together through black history and art," said Anthony Bacchus. In addition to his role as Director of Partnerships for Milagro Center, Bacchus has been the coordinator of BHYAAF, bringing together the participating community partners.

BHYAF is seeking participation from the local community to contribute in numerous ways, including a call for art and performances. Participants are asked to create artwork any size up to 8.5" x11" to be displayed at the event. Submitted art will be juried by professional community artists for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to be announced live at the event. Art submitted should be related to Health and Wellness in the Black Family and can be any medium within the specified size dimensions.

Milagro Center students will also be presenting their entrepreneurship projects through a "Shark Tank"-like competition. One project will be chosen to be funded by My Brother's Keeper, Palm Beach County Youth Services Department and Palm Beach County Health Behavioral Health Coalition.

To participate in any of the above activities, please visit bhyaaf.org. For additional information, please contact Event Coordinator Anthony Bacchus at abacchus@milagrocenter.org.

The Black History Youth Art Awareness Festival will take place February 18th, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, located at 170 NW 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Face masks and social distancing at the event are HIGHLY recommended.