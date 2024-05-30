Florida Grand Opera Names Radmila Lolly As New Board Member

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Grand Opera has appointed Radmila Lolly as a member of its Board of Directors. This exciting addition comes on the heels of Maria Todaro's recent appointment as General Director, signaling a new era of innovation and vitality for the 83-year-old company.

Radmila Lolly, a celebrated Russian-American artist, brings a wealth of talent, fresh perspective and alignment of FGO's strategic vision of creating more immersive experiences for opera going audiences. Her multifaceted career spans music, fashion, and literature, making her a dynamic addition to the board. Radmila first captured the music world's attention in 2016 with her debut album, "IV Stories at the Standard Hotel Op. 6," performed with the electro-acoustic string quartet Scorchio during an exclusive gala concert at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.

She continued to impress with her second album, "Wonderland," which she co-produced and co-wrote, launching it in 2018 with a self-produced night of Opera & Couture at Carnegie Hall. This event not only showcased her musical prowess but also her talent in fashion design. Radmila's music blends classical and contemporary elements, highlighted by her classically trained, sultry voice.

In 2019, Radmila's duet "U R Moving Me" climbed to Number 21 on the Billboard Dance Chart, with her follow-up single "Tonight" also gaining traction before being paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her recent work includes the 2021 single "MAGIC," an ode to Miami, which she followed with a successful remix in collaboration with DJ Mike Tee, reaching the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator Chart.

Beyond music, Radmila is a prolific fashion designer. Her creations have graced many celebrities, such as Gayle King, Natti Natasha, and Bebe Rexha, on both the red carpet and in major magazine editorials like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. Notably, her Miami Heat jersey gown, worn during the NBA playoffs, earned her the title of "The Most Fashionable Courtside Seat Holder in the NBA" in 2023.

Radmila is also an emerging author, set to release her debut book "Life Is a Bridge" in 2024, with plans for a 5D show and TV series adaptation. She is deeply committed to philanthropy, holding board positions with Florida Grand Opera and Leap for Ladies. She is also on the Chair of the Green Room Society, and an Advisory board member at Shalala Music Reach.

FGO is enthusiastic about the fresh energy and vision Radmila brings. "Art is limitless – any art form can be combined. We live in 2024; we don't know if Mozart and Puccini would have lived today what kind of music they would have created. I believe in art that moves people; it's not about perfection – perfection doesn't exist, but emotions that follow the melody are the power of music," Radmila shared.

Tina Duart Vidal, Board Chair of FGO, expressed her excitement about Radmila's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Radmila Lolly to our Board of Directors. Her unique blend of artistic talents and her innovative and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with our vision for the future of Florida Grand Opera. We are confident that Radmila will bring a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to our organization."

Maria Todaro, FGO's General Director, also welcomed Radmila, highlighting the broad impact of her work: "Radmila's accomplishments in fashion and sports will help us reach new audiences and bring a contemporary flair to our historic institution. Her creative vision and diverse experiences are exactly what we need to engage with the next generation of opera lovers."

