Sunset Stroll Announced At Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Spring into summer during Sunset Stroll at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30–8pm.

Enjoy a spectacular twilight procession through the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew, and explore the peaceful Yamato-kan, Morikami's original museum, during the annual after-hours event series.

Highlights will include the Sean Danconia Pop Surreal Art Show, docent-led garden tours, beer and sake tastings, and Asian-inspired gastronomy by Ramen Lab Eatery, Kaminari Ramen, Kona Ice, and the Cornell Café.

There will also be live taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko on the museum's lakefront terrace and “The Old Meets the New” kimono fashion show presented by Manami Inc. Photography in the Morikami Theater.

Participants can also purchase a Sunset Stroll poster signed by local artist Sean Danconia, on sale for $25 next to the Museum Store.

Additional Sunset Stroll dates include September 12.

Cost is $5 for members, and $10 for the general public.

Space is limited. Rain or shine. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

For more information, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

