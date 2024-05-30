Moss Cultural Arts Center Releases Lineup For Summer-Fall 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be dazzled as the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present its spectacular array of performances for the summer and fall of 2024. From dance showcases to soul-stirring musical concerts, there's something for everyone in this year's lineup. Tickets for the season's programming at the Moss Center are available at MossCenter.org.

The hit Broadway show STOMP will take to the stage on Saturday, November 23, at 3 p.m., 8 p.m., and 3 p.m. the following day. This internationally acclaimed percussion sensation features energizing beats created by brooms, garbage cans, matchboxes, and more – everything but conventional percussion instruments. STOMP spent three decades off-Broadway and continues to delight audiences through its international touring shows.

Music fans won't want to miss the iconic “Classic Albums Live” series this summer and fall, starting with Pink Floyd's legendary The Wall on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m., followed by The Beatles on Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m., and Led Zeppelin's monumental Zeppelin IV on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m. Each performance promises to be a faithful rendition of these timeless classics, bringing the magic of the original albums to life. The Moss Center rounds out Classic Albums Live with The Lithium Experience: Alternative + Grunge Era on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m., featuring songs from Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Alanis Morrissette, No Doubt, and Rage Against the Machine, and more. Other musical highlights include The Life & Music of George Michael at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Continuing the tradition of the Moss Center's free family events this fall, Backyard Bash X will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 7 p.m. This year's theme is "Day of the Dead," and it will feature a Selena Forever tribute show and Mariachi Herencia de Mexico. Tickets for the Backyard Bash X will be available on October 22, 2024.

Dance fans will love this season's offerings, which kick off with Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's mesmerizing performance on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m., promising an evening of grace and artistry. For a taste of overseas travel, immerse yourself in the fiery passion of flamenco with Siempre Flamenco's Postcards From Spain on Saturday, August 3, at 6 p.m., featuring a variety of flamenco and classical Spanish dancing.

Continuing with the season's many dance offerings is the Salon Series featuring Zest Collective on Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m., where audiences will join artistic director Gentry Isaiah George and Tyler Garacci in an intimate setting to experience one of Miami's newest and most exciting companies. Then, mark your calendars for Tango Lovers' triumphant return with Volver 2 on Saturday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m., promising an evening of sensual rhythms and breathtaking choreography. Later in the season, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will present its fall live performance on Saturday, November 16, at 8 p.m., balancing contemporary artistry with elegant neoclassicism.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The Moss Center's shows also include cabaret performances, such as the release of Zach Bartholomew's album, Balancing Act, on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m., the pulsating rhythms of Bridge to Japan on Friday, October 4 at 8:30 p.m., and Nicolas Bearde Sings Bacharach at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9.

Special events at the Moss Center include a musical journey with BENISE – Fiesta! on Sunday, September 29 at 5 p.m., as Benise and his troupe captivate audiences with their dynamic blend of flamenco, salsa, and Latin rhythms. Later in the season, audiences can enjoy the awe-inspiring spectacle of Netflix's Our Planet Live: Life on Our Planet on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m., featuring breathtaking footage from the hit series accompanied by a live orchestra.

Families can take part in the holiday fun with Halloween at the Moss Center on Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m., and then revel in the magic of the iconic A Charlie Brown Christmas Concert at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. Concluding the season on a high note, don't miss enchanting holiday shows, including the Miami Youth Ballet's production of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 7, at 7 p.m., which transports audiences to a whimsical winter wonderland, and A Seraphic Fire Christmas on Sunday, December 15, at 4 p.m. in a candlelit setting.

The Moss Center offers a variety of ticket packages for audiences to enjoy their favorite shows for less. With the Subscription Series Package, ticket holders receive exclusive early access to select Moss Center performances, access to additional discounted tickets, and can save up to 20% on tickets for six or more events. The Moss Center's Cabaret Package provides a 20% savings on tickets to five or more cabaret shows, and the Dance Package provides a 25% discount when tickets are purchased to four dance shows. The Moss Center also offers a Classic Albums Live Rock Package ($20 off) with the purchase of a ticket to three Classic Albums Live shows (Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and Led Zepplin IV).

Tickets for summer and fall season performances can be purchased by visiting The Moss Center's website, through the Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300. For a complete schedule of performances, please visit https://www.mosscenter.org/.

Schedule of Events for Summer & Fall 2024

· Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 - $45

· Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami heats up The Moss Center's stage with an all-new program of electrifying dance! The program features the Main Stage premiere of Artist in Residence Yanis Eric Pikieris' latest work, Arcadia, and Jorge García's iconic Majisimo.

· Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets are $35; $50 (VIP)

· Echoing Stevie Wonder's rhythm and blues, Jamiroquai's social justice-centered lyricism over jazz-infused funk, and Steely Dan's seamless amalgam of American music, Bassel & The Supernaturals evoke joy and thoughtfulness in its diverse audiences across North America.

· Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets are $40; $65 (VIP)

· Join Classic Albums Live as the band performs Pink Floyd's The Wall and brings to life the sounds, voices, and sonic luxury of this monumental work of art.

· Saturday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m.

· Black Box Theater | Tickets are $30; $35 day of show

· More than a show, this event will celebrate the release of the Zach Bartholomew Band's brand new album, Balancing Act. Hear the stories behind the compositions directly from the composer – and enjoy a night of world-class music and fun!

· Saturday, August 3 at 6 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.

· Black Box Theater | Tickets are $30; $35 day of show

· Experience a retrospective of flamenco dance styles and eras, including intimate solo expressions and intricate group compositions colored with castanets, shawls, and fans.

· Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets are $40; $65 (VIP)Classic Albums Live takes special care with the sound, the tone, and the arrangements of Abbey Road, which was released in October 1969. As a generation said goodbye to 10 years of change, this album paved the way for a new decade.

· Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets are $40; $65 (VIP)

· After performing the Zep discography for 20 years, Classic Albums Live is back with Zeppelin IV. The opening rattle guitar on Black Dog will transport you to a time when people listened to the entire album in one sitting.

· Friday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 15, at 3:30 p.m.

· Lab Theater | Tickets are $37.50

· Join Artistic Director Gentry Isaiah George and Tyler Garacci in an intimate setting to experience one of Miami's newest and most exciting companies: Zest Collective. During this event, audiences will get to participate in new works in progress.

· Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $39-$119

· Experience the magic firsthand as Tango Lovers, hailing directly from Argentina and Uruguay, grace the USA stages this fall. Their captivating performance boasts a sensational cast and a mesmerizing orchestra led by the GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning maestro, Lautaro Greco.

· Sunday, September 29 at 5 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $42.50-$78.50; $109.50 (VIP)

· Join Benise, composer, virtuoso guitarist, and creative force, for a celebration of all their shows over the last 20 years.

· Friday, October 4 at 8:30 p.m.

· Black Box Theater | Tickets are $30; $35 day of show

· Sakiko Ohashi (piano) and Reiko Tachibana (violin) will take you on a classical music journey filled with Japanese inspiration, featuring a wide range of repertoire from audience favorite Ralph Vaughan Williams to American and Japanese contemporary composers.

· Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $15-$25

· From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Netflix's “Our Planet” series comes a new natural history speaker series: Our Planet Live. Join us live on stage as we bring these stories from the natural world to life.

· Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $45-$60 ($80 VIP)

· The Life & Music of George Michael is a brand-new concert-style show chronicling George Michael's fantastic journey.

· Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

· Venue | Tickets are free beginning October 8

· Get ready for a fang-tastic, FREE Halloween extravaganza! Don your spookiest costumes and join us for a night of ghostly games, chilling treats, and wickedly fun activities for the whole family.

· Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

· Concert Lawn | Tickets are free beginning October 22

Join us for a FREE Mexican-themed Day of the Dead Celebration featuring Selena Forever tribute show and Mariachi Herencia de Mexico.

· Prepare for a family-friendly evening of tacos, tequila, and great music. Make sure you dress the part!

· Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets are $40; $65 (VIP)

· Don't miss out on Classic Albums Live as they present the music that defined a generation, including Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Jane's

Addiction, Alanis Morrisette, and Veruca Salt.

· Saturday, November 9 at 8:30 p.m.

· Black Box Theater | Tickets are $35; $40 day of show

· Award-winning recording artist Nicolas Bearde takes the stage with his mesmerizing voice and captivating presence. Don't miss an unforgettable evening, full of engaging stories from Nicolas' remarkable 35-year career in music and entertainment.

· Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $25-$45

· Balancing elegant neoclassicism and a sleek contemporary edge, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami opens the season with a captivating “must-see" evening of 21st-century ballet.

· Saturday, November 16 at 8:30 p.m.

· Black Box Theater | Tickets are $35; $40 day of show

· Award-winning pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew and his trio will entertain you with an interactive concert featuring everybody's favorite holiday music, including the compositions and arrangements of jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi.

· Saturday, November 23 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, November 24 at 3 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $45-$89

· STOMP is exhilarating, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, appearing on numerous national television shows.

· Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $36 - $51

· Enjoy a little girl’s dreamlike journey to the magical Land of the Sweets with the Sugarplum Fairy, dazzling costume characters, and Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score.

· Sunday, December 15 at 4 p.m.

· Main Stage | Tickets range from $22-$55

· Don’t miss the 22nd season of one of the most beloved holiday choirs performing beautiful and uplifting songs in a serene candlelit setting. Guest conductor Dr. Anthony Trecek-King and the ensemble are pleased to present holiday favorites such as Jesus Christ the Apple Tree, Silent Night, and more.

