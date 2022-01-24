Miami New Drama to Present the World Premiere of WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY

Miami New Drama Artistic Director Michel Hausmann and Managing Director Nicholas Richberg have announced the world premiere production of When Monica Met Hillary, a new play by Winter Miller (The Public Theater's In Darfur) and directed by Margot Bordelon (Playwrights Horizons' Wives). When Monica Met Hillary will play at the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) from March 3-March 27, with opening night set for March 5.



The cast for When Monica Met Hillary will feature Kyra Kennedy (Mystic Pizza) as Monica Lewinsky, Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane at NYTW/WP) as Hillary Clinton, Mia Matthews (MND's 7 Deadly Sins) as Marcia Lewis, and Rasha Zamamiri ("The Blacklist") as Huma Abedin.



Girl meets boss. Girl falls for boss. Girl loses everything. A First Lady breaks the glass ceiling...only to find another. Monica and Hillary have never met. Until now.



You think you know the story. After all, you did hear it from the media, the news, the tabloids...but you might come to realize you don't know it at all. This story is about mothers and daughters, ambitious politicians who are devoted wives, and, yes, the men...but they don't have a say in how this story ends. Monica and Hillary have never met, never spoken to each other; but what if, years later, they did meet?



Playwright Winter Miller says, "If these two exceptionally resilient women do meet one day, I'd for sure want to be a fly on the wall. But if that never happens, this play is a boxing match between two of this and last century's most famous women on earth, well, aside from Charli D'Amelio."



"This is a show about women that were put under a tiny microscope by the media, by this country, and scrutinized to the point that stripped them of their humanity. It's a great honor to be working with brilliant artists like Winter Miller and Margot Bordelon who will make the reclaiming of this narrative resonate in the current world we live in," says Artistic Director Michel Hausmann, who commissioned the piece.



The award-winning design team features scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Yuki Nakase Link and sound design & composition by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Laura Stanczyk. Emma Iacometta serves as stage manager.



Tickets ($45 -$85) are available for purchase by visiting miaminewdrama.org or by calling (305) 674-1040.