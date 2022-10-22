Miami-Dade County Auditorium to Present ALEJANDRA by Jose Almarcha and Lucia Ruibal in November

Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in collaboration with FUNDarte, will presents Alejandra by José Almarcha and Lucía Ruibal, Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 2022. The show, a stunning Flamenco tribute to Almarcha's mother, is revealing, complex, and artistically accomplished.

The Alejandra tour is based on Almarcha's second full-length studio album of the same name. Almarcha, a critically acclaimed Flamenco guitarist and director, reexamined his approach to composing and performing Flamenco after his mother's passing. The work explores personal memories, drawing on places and experiences that have left a mark. Alejandra incorporates a variety of Flamenco styles, including tangos, seguiriya, toque por levante, milonga, and guajira.

Lucía Ruibal is a choreographer and Flamenco dancer noted for her wide variety of appearances as a soloist and choreographer, including a personal show in which she shared the stage with her father, guitarist Javier Ruibal, and her percussionist brother, Javi Ruibal. She has participated in many festivals and Flamenco tours throughout her career.

"This stunning tribute from such talented artists is set to connect with all of us, and yet, it is a deeply personal performance," said Ever Chavez, FUNDarte, Inc. Executive Director. "The dichotomy of its two messages - paired with the layered mastery of multiple Flamenco styles - adds depth to Alejandra, creating a unique performance that shouldn't be missed."

Almarcha has written and performed for Antonio Canales, Sara Calero, and José Manuel Álvarez, as well as the dance groups of Olga Pericet and Marco Flores (recipients of the 2020 Max Dance Awards, respectively). In 2015, he released his first critically acclaimed solo work, Vejezate, which included collaborations with artists Antonio Canales, Sandra Carrasco, Juan Debel, and Oscar Herrero. In 2019, he collaborated with violinist Víctor Guadiana on the album Wady.

"Motifs in Almarcha's work resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds," added Carolina Pupo-Mayo, Marketing Manager at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. "As he explores his identity, he demonstrates the impact of shared experiences - loss, love, and the endurance of family."

Alejandra furthers Miami-Dade County Auditorium's commitment in strengthening the County's top cultural organizations through collaboration. As part of its dedication to highlight culturally rich productions, the Auditorium will bring intricate, historically significant Flamenco to audiences in our community this November.

Located at 2901 W. Flagler St. Miami, FL 33135, the Miami-Dade County Auditorium opened its doors in 1951 and has served as one of the oldest and most prominent performing arts centers in the South Florida region. The 2,372-seat, multi-purpose theater is known for its wide range of reputable cultural performances throughout its history.

For full show information or to purchase tickets to Alejandra, please call Miami-Dade County Auditorium at 305.547.5414 or visit www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org. Tickets will also be available in-person at the box office, open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

ABOUT MDCA

The Miami-Dade County Auditorium is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and Board of County Commissioners. MDCA is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theatre space. To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, please contact the Auditorium at MDCA@miamidade.gov or call 305.547.5414, at least (5) five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service.)

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County's more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County's art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Joseph Caleb Auditorium, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc. and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council.