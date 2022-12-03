Miami-Dade County Auditorium Presents Traditional Holiday Lineup for VERY MERRY HOLIDAY SEASON

Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning tonight, December 3, 2022. The Auditorium's multilingual programming for the "Very Merry Holiday Season" will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022, followed by Spanish-language performance Abran las puertas... llegó la Navidad on December 4. Jose Negroni's Ready for Christmas LIVE (December 9) and Florida Chamber Orchestra's Christmas Is In The Air (December 17) round out this year's festive programming. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, 2901 W. Flagler St. in Miami, by calling (305) 547-5414 or on the website https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212760®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

THE NUTCRACKER

December 3 at 7 p.m.

It wouldn't be Christmas without the enchanting dance story of a little girl and her Nutcracker Prince, who overcome the malevolent Mouse King to journey to a fantastical Land of Sweets. However, Armour Dance Theatre's The Nutcracker ballet is more than a holiday tradition with familiar music. This full-scale production with dazzling costumed characters and, of course, Tchaikovsky's beautiful score, is a magnificent display of true commitment to the study and performance of dance by the 140 students from all five Armour Dance Theatre sites that comprise this year's cast, in addition to world-class guest star dancers.

ABRAN LAS PUERTAS...

LLEGÓ LA NAVIDAD (En Español)

December 4 at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a hopeful play about a "New Christmas" threatened by a small and powerful enemy.

READY FOR CHRISTMAS LIVE!

December 9 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate the blessings and joy of Christmas songs with the voices of Nicole Samara and Ana Del Rocio, alongside composer and producer Jose Negroni. Get in the holiday spirit with this classic Christmas concert for the whole family!

CHRISTMAS IS IN THE AIR

WITH MARLENE URBAY & THE LATIN DIVOS

December 17 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Is in the Air! Marlene Urbay, the Florida Chamber Orchestra, and Miami-Dade County Auditorium celebrate Christmas with their traditional concert - and the voices of the Latin Divos. "Frosty the Snow Man," "Jingle Bells," "Here Comes Santa Claus," "White Christmas," and other tunes performed by The Latin Divos and Belen Jazz Band are all part of the seasonal program. Don't miss it, because "Christmas Is in the Air!"

The "Very Merry Holiday Season" is part of Miami-Dade County Auditorium's commitment to providing culturally rich, diverse, and affordable programming to everyone in Miami-Dade County. The Auditorium has been recognized for the breadth and depth of its Spanish and English programming, which includes theater, dance, comedy, children's events, and jazz and classical music.

﻿The Auditorium's box office is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212760®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.

About Miami-Dade County Auditorium

The Miami-Dade County Auditorium is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and Board of County Commissioners. MDCA is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

About Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences.

Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County's more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County's art collection.

The Department also manages, programs and operates the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Joseph Caleb Auditorium, and Miami-Dade County Auditorium, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community.

The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc. and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For information visit www.miamidadearts.org

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theatre space. To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, please contact the Auditorium at MDCA@miamidade.gov or call 305.547.5414, at least (5) five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service.)