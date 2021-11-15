Miami City Ballet to Present GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER Live

Marking a joyous South Florida return to live, in-theater performances, Miami City Ballet will perform its celebrated production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. With a cast of over 100 and a live orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's famous score, MCB is thrilled to spread some holiday cheer at all three of its home venues in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, beginning December 10 through December 30, 2021. Tickets are on sale now and start at $34. For the best deals, don't miss MCB's Thanksgiving sale. Buy 3 tickets, get 1 free. November 22 - 30, 2021. Visit miamicityballet.org/nutcracker to purchase.

MCB's production of the Balanchine classic, as performed by MCB's critically acclaimed dancers, stays faithful to the original; the story and choreography remain unchanged. What sets this Nutcracker apart is that it is made for and inspired by South Florida's geographical location and the vibrant communities within. From the sherbet-hued costumes that adorn the children in the opening party scene, to a Land of Sweets embellished with sugar-coated key limes and a pineapple crown, subtle nods to MCB's South Florida home abound throughout.

A time-honored holiday tradition across the nation, it is inspired by Balanchine's own cherished memories of Christmastime as a young boy growing up in Russia. The ballet brilliantly depicts that magical time of year where families celebrate togetherness, and the excitement of the holiday season fills children with endless wonder and giddy delight.

New York City Ballet premiered Balanchine's Nutcracker in 1954 and it has been performed by the troupe annually ever since, except for last year, when all major dance companies sadly had to cancel their Nutcracker performances due to the pandemic. Except for MCB who, against all odds, staged the ballet last season through an innovative blend of technology and live dance outdoors at Downtown Doral Park.

Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez explains, "Most Nutcrackers tend to elicit feelings and images of winter holidays as experienced mostly, in the Northeast. Our Nutcracker is a bit different and warmer! When we asked Cuban artists Isabel and Ruben Toledo to reimagine the sets and costumes for a Miami-flavored Nutcracker they considered how we, in the Southeast experience Nutcracker and celebrate the winter holidays. We all kept in mind our communities, culture, heritage and spirit of Miami and the Caribbean. This truly is a Nutcracker for our South Florida home. But don't worry, the snow still falls, and the Sugarplum Fairy still glides across the stage... some things are timeless and understood by all!"

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (Balanchine / Tchaikovsky)

Broward Center: December 10-12, 2021

Arsht Center: December 16-26, 2021

Kravis Center: December 29-30, 2021

Health & Safety:

Their partner theaters are committed to the health and safety of the artists, staff, volunteers and you, their audiences. Arsht, Broward and Kravis Centers will each have guidelines and protocols for transitioning safely back to a traditionally seated theater experience.

When Miami City Ballet audiences return to the Arsht, Broward, and Kravis Centers, be assured that the health and safety protocols will be in line with the most recent recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), developed in collaboration with local and state health officials.