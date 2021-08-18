Miami City Ballet Offers Digital Premiere of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Miami City Ballet's (MCB) 36th season of dance opens October 14, 2021 with the online premiere of its one-of-a-kind, underwater seascape production of George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Now ballet-lovers from around the globe can journey to an oceanic world filled with entangled lovers, fairy royalty, and magic as performed by the world-renowned MCB dancers. Tickets to the online performance are $20 and go on sale August 23, 2021. The digital premiere will be available from October 14 - October 31, 2021.

MCB reimagined the iconic Balanchine ballet as part of its 30th anniversary season to significant critical and audience acclaim. Inspired by the company's South Florida home, A Midsummer Night's Dream features stunning sets and costumes designed by famed environmental artist Michele Oka Doner and projections by Wendall K. Harrington. Upon its debut, the ballet became an instant hit and marked a major milestone for the company under Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez.

Live performances return in December to all three of MCB's partner theaters (Adrienne Arsht in Miami, Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, and the Kravis Center in Palm Beach) with the holiday favorite, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker and continues with three invigorating ballets: Alexei Ratmansky's spellbinding Swan Lake, the Balanchine masterpiece Jewels, and a mixed-rep bill headlined by the return of Balanchine's Prodigal Son, which also features two company premieres - William Forsythe's delectably fun Herman Schmerman Pas de Deux and Christopher Wheeldon's intimate After the Rain Pas de Deux. Completing the season is an innovative ballet-meets-technology world premiere by rising choreographic star Claudia Schreier and pioneering filmmaker Adam Barish.

Subscriptions to the 2021/22 season are on sale now.

Tickets may be purchased beginning August 23 at https://miamicityballet.org/midsummer.