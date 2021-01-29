Miami City Ballet Announces Outdoor Performance Series TO MIAMI, WITH LOVE

Miami City Ballet is coming to a neighborhood near you! From Jan 30 - Feb 21, the company will be sharing the joy of dance through a series of outdoor pop-up performances around Miami.

At a lineup of iconic Miami locations, audiences will enjoy performances inspired by the surrounding environment. Each new work is choreographed and performed by the extraordinary MCB dancers. From classical ballet to modern to flamenco and more, the movement and the music come together to reflect and relish the unique flavors of Miami.

These performances are a gift to the community and a celebration of the vibrant neighborhoods that put the Magic into this global City.

Learn more at https://www.miamicityballet.org/popups.

Dates and Locations:

*Performances are free, but purchased tickets are required for entry at some locations, and some locations are requiring RSVPs for crowd control purposes; a great opportunity to explore some of our city's most beloved outdoor attractions.

Saturday, January 30 between 7:30 - 8:30pm

Lincoln Road, Miami Beach (near Euclid Ave)

Headline choreography by MCB dancer Cameron Catazaro and special musical accompaniment by New World Symphony musicians.

No ticket required.

Sunday, January 31 between 2:30 - 3:30pm

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Coral Gables *

Headline choreography by MCB dancer Renan Cerdeiro

Tickets are required for entry to the garden and may be purchased here.

(Free admission to the garden for Fairchild members)

Friday, February 5 between 3 - 3:30pm

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Coconut Grove *

Headline choreography by MCB dancer Julian Goodwin-Ferris

Advanced tickets are required for entry and may be purchased here.

Saturday February 13 between 5:30 - 7pm

Wynwood Walls, Wynwood *

Headline choreography by MCB dancer Eric Trope

Advanced tickets are required for entry and may be purchased here.

Sunday, February 14 at 6:30pm

Miami Design District *

This performance will include all of the new works, with headlining choreography by MCB dancer Alaina Andersen.

Admission is free but advanced registration is required. RSVP here.

Friday, February 19

To Be Announced. Headline choreography by MCB dancers Ariel Rose and Harrison Monaco.

Sunday February 21 between 3 - 4pm

The Underline's Soundstage at Brickell Backyard. *

Headline choreography by MCB dancer Bradley Dunlap

Admission is free but advanced registration is required. RSVP here.

Visit theunderline.org for more details.