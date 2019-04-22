Marilynn Wick To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From NSAL Florida East Coast

The National Society of Arts & Letters, Florida East Coast Chapter has announced that their 2nd Annual Star Maker Awards will be held at Boca West Country Club on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5-8pm. During the event, scholarships will be presented, and awards will be bestowed upon NSAL competition winners in drama, as well as scholarship winners in strings piano, woodwinds, theatre and visual arts. The prestigious nonprofit, based in Boca Raton, will also honor Marilynn Wick, the founder of The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum, with a lifetime achievement award to recognize her commitment to the arts. Tickets are $250 per person, visit www.nsalfloridaeast.org for details.

"This evening is a dazzling opportunity to experience the incredible depth of talent that our local emerging artists possess," said event co-chair Kim Champion. "Thanks to the tremendous supporters of NSAL, we are able to provide these young talents with the scholarships, awards and mentoring necessary to take their careers to the next level. This spectacular evening will also feature brilliant musical performances by the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the FAU School of Music."

The NSAL Florida East Coast Chapter is comprised of dedicated volunteers who understand the critical importance of supporting the creative arts and keeping it alive for generations to come. NSAL aims to discover talented young people at the beginning of their careers and provide scholarships and competitions in multiple disciplines. This year, the national competition is in drama, and the winner of this chapter's competition will receive a $2,000 prize, in addition to an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in May for a $12,000 prize. At the Star Maker Awards, the emerging actor who will be representing the Florida East Coast Chapter will be introduced.

Another highlight of this year's event will be the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Marilynn A. Wick, the Founder and Executive Managing Producer of The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton.

"Marilynn is the perfect honoree for this award," said event co-chair Howard Schwartz. "Her dedication to preserving the history of Broadway through her costume collection is world-renowned. And her theatre not only provides tremendous joy to art patrons but has also become a vital source of employment and artistic expression for countless young actors, dancers and singers. She truly embodies NSAL's mission, and we are delighted to be presenting her with this recognition."

NSAL aims to discover talented young people at the beginning of their careers and provides scholarships and competitions in art, dance, drama, literature, music and musical theatre, and works to advance their careers and creative opportunities. Excelling at the chapter level allows competitors to progress to national competitions and here, many stars have been discovered, including Shirley MacLaine, actress/dancer/writer; Jessye Norman, opera singer; Megan Hilty, Broadway and television star; Awadagin Pratt, pianist; and Amanda McKerrow, prima ballerina, and opera star Nadine Sierra who was discovered through the Florida East Coast Chapter.

For more information about NSAL scholarships, competitions and how to become a supporter, please visit www.NSALFloridaeast.org





