Marco Pigossi is BETWEEN TWO PALMS at The Studios Of Key West This Week

International actor and model MARCO PIGOSSI, who is currently starring in three Netflix International series, INVISIBLE CITY (Brazil), TIDELANDS (Australia) and HIGH SEAS (Spain) will be in conversation with Artistic Associate and Executive Producer Stephen Kitsakos on BETWEEN TWO PALMS at THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST on Wednesday, April 21st from 6-7PM EDT.

Pigossi has taken his work to millions of people in 190 countries jointly with Netflix International and in the last two years he starred in three productions in three languages & countries.

In his most recent series, INVISIBLE CITY created and directed by the renowned Brazilian director CARLOS SANDAHNA, he plays an environmental law officer trying to unravel a real world mystery that collides with an underworld inhabited by mythical creatures from a lineage of Brazilian folklore. It has just been renewed by Netflix for a second season.

With more than 14 years on Brazilian TV he appeared in more than 12 telenovelas on REDE GLOBO as well as appearing in the films 492: A MAN CALLED DEATH, the story of Julio Santana, a charitable family man who was also an assassin and A ULTIMA CHANCE where he played a former drug dealer from the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro. A professional swimmer turned actor he started appearing in telenovelas in his late teens and has enjoyed popularity as one of the sexiest men in Brazil with a huge Latinx and Brazilian following. Pigossi has appeared on the covers of many popular magazines including GQ (Brasil).

BETWEEN TWO PALMS is a weekly livestream series between artmakers and members of The Studios family. Those who stream it live have an opportunity to submit a question and be brought into the livestream to meet the guest and ask a question. Information for subscribers is available at https://tskw.org/. The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multidisciplinary arts & culture organizations in South Florida and the Florida Keys.