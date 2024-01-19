Madison Marie McIntosh And Duo Gastesi-Bezerra To Perform A Benefit Concert For Grey Team

On February 22, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh and Duo Gastesi-Bezerra will perform a benefit concert for Grey Team at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, Florida. Refreshments will be served at 6:30, and the performance will begin at 7:00. Suggested donations of $30 will be accepted at the door. The concert will feature opera arias, patriotic songs, and pieces composed for Grey Team's series Voices of the Valiant. These include "The Heroes of Freedom," by Garrett Brown and Army veteran Armando Maysonet, and two arias from 3:16.

3:16 is an opera in development with a libretto by Susan Conti. Ms. McIntosh will reprise the aria "Is this true," by composer Akihiro Masuda, and give the world premiere of the aria "Vince is asleep," by composer and renowned actor Jeff Shankley.

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven runs away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James - steely on the outside but unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything."

-Susan Conti, librettist

Suggested donation: $30

South County Civic Center

16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach, Florida 33446

About the performers:

Praised for her "prodigious vocal skills" (Voce di Meche) and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades" (OperaWire), Madison Marie McIntosh made her Carnegie Hall mainstage debut as the mezzo-soprano soloist in Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living. She won The American Prize in 2020 and has performed roles with opera companies such as Caramoor, the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Teatro Nuovo, Sarasota Opera, Teatro Grattacielo, and the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice. Later this season, she will perform in Florida Grand Opera's concert Zarzuela por el mundo.

Internationally acclaimed Duo Gastesi-Bezerra has delighted audiences in North and South America as well as Europe with exciting programs of traditional and contemporary music. Pianists Estibaliz Gastesi and Márcio Bezerra are staunch supporters of new music and have commissioned and premiered numerous works by renowned composers. Their performances have been broadcast on National Public Radio (WXEL - Palm Beach), Rádio Cultura (Brazil), Radio Ona Mallorca (Spain), Radio Nacional de España (Radio Clásica), and Radio Beograd (Serbia). Their CD of postmodern piano duets has received rave reviews from the press and fellow musicians.