Madison Marie McIntosh And Duo Gastesi-Bezerra To Perform A Benefit Concert For Grey Team

Featuring opera arias and patriotic songs at South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, Florida.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 1 Photo 4 Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 11- 28

Madison Marie McIntosh And Duo Gastesi-Bezerra To Perform A Benefit Concert For Grey Team

On February 22, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh and Duo Gastesi-Bezerra will perform a benefit concert for Grey Team at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, Florida. Refreshments will be served at 6:30, and the performance will begin at 7:00. Suggested donations of $30 will be accepted at the door. The concert will feature opera arias, patriotic songs, and pieces composed for Grey Team's series Voices of the Valiant. These include "The Heroes of Freedom," by Garrett Brown and Army veteran Armando Maysonet, and two arias from 3:16.

3:16 is an opera in development with a libretto by Susan Conti. Ms. McIntosh will reprise the aria "Is this true," by composer Akihiro Masuda, and give the world premiere of the aria "Vince is asleep," by composer and renowned actor Jeff Shankley.

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven runs away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James - steely on the outside but unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything."
-Susan Conti, librettist

Suggested donation: $30
South County Civic Center
16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach, Florida 33446

About the performers:

Praised for her "prodigious vocal skills" (Voce di Meche) and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades" (OperaWire), Madison Marie McIntosh made her Carnegie Hall mainstage debut as the mezzo-soprano soloist in Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living. She won The American Prize in 2020 and has performed roles with opera companies such as Caramoor, the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Teatro Nuovo, Sarasota Opera, Teatro Grattacielo, and the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice. Later this season, she will perform in Florida Grand Opera's concert Zarzuela por el mundo.

Internationally acclaimed Duo Gastesi-Bezerra has delighted audiences in North and South America as well as Europe with exciting programs of traditional and contemporary music. Pianists Estibaliz Gastesi and Márcio Bezerra are staunch supporters of new music and have commissioned and premiered numerous works by renowned composers. Their performances have been broadcast on National Public Radio (WXEL - Palm Beach), Rádio Cultura (Brazil), Radio Ona Mallorca (Spain), Radio Nacional de España (Radio Clásica), and Radio Beograd (Serbia). Their CD of postmodern piano duets has received rave reviews from the press and fellow musicians.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Photos: Boca Stages BOEING BOEING Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach Playouse Photo
Photos: Boca Stage's BOEING BOEING Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach Playouse

See photos from Boca Stage's production of Boeing Boeing, which will open tonight, January 18th, and run through January 27th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

2
Florida Grand Opera Hosts SONGFEST: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE Photo
Florida Grand Opera Hosts SONGFEST: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE

All the world's a stage as the Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists mix great music with great literature in “From the Page to the Stage: Great Literary Works Reimagined on the Operatic Stage.”

3
THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center Photo
THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Secret Comedy of Women, an immersive theatrical experience that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman, will open at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on March 13th and run through April 14th.

4
Slow Burn Theatre Company Presents SISTER ACT, February 3- 18 Photo
Slow Burn Theatre Company Presents SISTER ACT, February 3- 18

Get ready to laugh with 'SISTER ACT'! Slow Burn Theatre presents this hilarious musical comedy in February.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Boca Stage's BOEING BOEING Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach PlayousePhotos: Boca Stage's BOEING BOEING Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach Playouse
Florida Grand Opera Hosts SONGFEST: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGEFlorida Grand Opera Hosts SONGFEST: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE
THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural CenterTHE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center
Slow Burn Theatre Company Presents SISTER ACT, February 3- 18Slow Burn Theatre Company Presents SISTER ACT, February 3- 18

Videos

Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Neil Simon's The Dinner Party in Miami Metro Neil Simon's The Dinner Party
Lauderdale by the Sea Seaside Players (1/12-1/21)Tracker
May We All, A New Country Musical in Miami Metro May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
Memphis in Miami Metro Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
18th Annual New Music Festival in Miami Metro 18th Annual New Music Festival
Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (1/19-1/21)
Ship Happens, A Cruisical in Miami Metro Ship Happens, A Cruisical
Jerry Herman Ring Theatre at the University of Miami (1/23-1/23)
Barefoot in the Park in Miami Metro Barefoot in the Park
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (1/19-1/28)
Charlotte's Web in Miami Metro Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
Trying in Miami Metro Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You