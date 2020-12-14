MOCA North Miami Hosts Creative & Interactive Virtual Winter Workshops

Young artists aged 6-13 are invited to join the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) virtually this winter break for a series of creative and interactive art workshops. Registration includes art packs with all the creative tools needed to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Participants can sign up for as many individual sessions as they please, or the full session. Following are the Winter Workshops:

Monday, Dec. 21 a?? Super Cyanotypes: Learn one of the oldest styles of photography. Gather your favorite small objects and get ready to learn about the special STEAM style of image making.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 a?? Picturesque Painting: Get inspired by MOCA's latest exhibition, "Life & Spirituality in Haitian Art," and learn to create your own portrait painting in the style of notable Haitian artists.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 a?? Beautifully Beaded: Pull inspiration from the ornate and intricate works of Raul de Nieves by viewing MOCA's current exhibition, "Raul De Nieves: Eternal Return & the Obsidian Heart." Create your own beaded and embroidered mask or felt face to showcase your style.

Monday, Dec. 28 a?? Cast Creations: Learn all about mold making and simple casting to create unforgettable impressions out of plaster that will commemorate this moment in time.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 a?? Beautiful Books: Create your own handmade book and fill your book pages with your own mixed media collage inspired by Henri Matisse.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 a?? Kawaii Creatures: Create your own Kawaii creatures and learn about this unique art style from Japan.

Thursday, Dec. 31 a?? Powerful Prints: Share your thoughts on the end of this year and your hopes for the new year with layered printmaking techniques.

Monday, Dec. 21-Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec. 31

Workshops for young artists aged 6-9: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Workshops for young artists aged 10-13: 1-3 p.m.

Virtual via Zoom. The Zoom login information will be provided upon registration.

Individual Session Cost:

MOCA Family Level Members and above: $30

Non-Members: $40 a day

Full Session Cost:

MOCA Family Level Members and above: $200

Non Members: $270

To register for the Winter Workshops, visit https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=4e5e9548-63b1-48cc-b159-2f24b08aaa5f.

To become a MOCA member, visit https://mocanomi.org/mocamembers/.